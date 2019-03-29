The van shown here went up an embankment and struck a house in the 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. shortly after 4 p.m. Friday. Another vehicle, a Chevy Impala, was also involved, but it was not immediately clear how. At least one person was transported for medical treatment.
