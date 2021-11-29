 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vallen M Coleman

  • 0
Vallen Coleman

Vallen M Coleman, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News