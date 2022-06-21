 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vallen M. Coleman

Vallen Coleman

Vallen (aka Bird) M. Coleman, 1800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000), possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, operate motor vehicle while revoked.

