The 55-year-old woman who died Nov. 22 after falling unconscious at a South Milwaukee bar Nov. 17, where she was meeting with a man accused of being a Racine-based predator who steals from women he met through online dating, has been identified as Racine-native Kim "Raina" Mikulance.
The drugs were reportedly found in suitcases in an occupied vehicle in a parking lot on North Main Street.
One of the brothers allegedly hit his twin with a birdhouse during their fight. Both face criminal charges.
Three minors brought to failed drug deal that led to teen jumping in Fox River during escape attempt, charges say
ROCHESTER — Three minors were brought along to a failed drug deal that led to an 18-year-old jumping in the Fox River to escape.
Nebraska-Wisconsin isn’t a rivalry. Heck, it’s not much of a series. But it might finally get interesting. Matt Rhule vs. Luke Fickell. Let the games begin, writes Tom Shatel.
The crash occurred at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. "It was an elderly female driver that accidentally pushed the gas pedal instead of the brake. No injuries reported," Mount Pleasant Police Chief Matthew Soens said in an email Monday.
The Racine man accused of meeting women on dating apps and victimizing them, one of whom died after meeting with him at a South Milwaukee bar, has been caught, Franklin Police said Tuesday.
Three 19-year-olds and one 16-year-old have now been implicated in the shootings that made national headlines.
The teen was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court.
Judge tells woman convicted of COP House arson: 'This ... is not going to be ... a slap on the wrist'
With video: The woman charged in the arson of a Racine COP House two years ago did not get the lighter sentence she sought on Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.