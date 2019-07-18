This is for all dog walkers:

It is great that you take your dogs for their walks to exercise them and for mental stimulation. But for those who take the trouble to carry poop bags and actually pick it, but then throw the bags on the side of the road, what is the purpose of even picking it up?

You should just leave the poop without picking it up and let nature take its course. The plastic bags are not biodegradable.

This is my biggest pet peeve. No pun intended.

Carm Valeri

Kenosha

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments