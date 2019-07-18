This is for all dog walkers:
It is great that you take your dogs for their walks to exercise them and for mental stimulation. But for those who take the trouble to carry poop bags and actually pick it, but then throw the bags on the side of the road, what is the purpose of even picking it up?
You should just leave the poop without picking it up and let nature take its course. The plastic bags are not biodegradable.
This is my biggest pet peeve. No pun intended.
Carm Valeri
Kenosha
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.