Valentine's Day dinner pairs wine with food

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
WATERFORD — Spirits of Norway Vineyard & Winery announces the return of the Valentine’s Day Wine Pairing Farm to Table Dinner at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at Tichigan Lake Lions Club Civic Center, 6710 Big Bend Road (Highway 164).

Spirits of Norway produces award-winning wine from locally-grown grapes. The wine pairing will feature its estate made wines. Chef Adam and his culinary team from F-Street Hospitality has created a six course up-scale menu that will be complimented by award-winning wines.

Tickets cost $75. Doors open at 6 p.m. with all guests receiving a flute of sparkling pink to toast. Dinner will start serving at 6:30 p.m. Tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting the online wine store, spiritsofnorwayvineyard.com. People should indicate the number of people in their group.

