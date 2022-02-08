Valentine's Day 2022: Your guide to fun and romance

This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday, which means celebrating this most romantic of holidays will probably start this weekend.

It's also Super Bowl Sunday, the high holy day for NFL fans, and the Winter Olympics are continuing, too.

What does all that mean?

You have options. Lots and lots of options to make your sweetie's heart soar:

If you love dining out (or in) ...

Plenty of restaurants offer special Valentine’s dinners, from four-course feasts to heart-shaped pizzas (hold the onions if you’re looking for a goodnight kiss). It's a great time to indulge in dessert, too!

If you're planning to visit an area supper club, you'll probably want to make a reservation NOW — Valentine's Weekend slots fill up quickly.

If you love art ...

In Racine, the Wustum Museum of Fine Arts features "Watercolor Wisconsin," running through April 23 and showcasing almost 100 works by Wisconsin artists. The museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave., is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free. For more details, go to ramart.org.

Also in Racine, the Downtown Racine Art Museum has two new exhibits — "Precedents: Past Meets Present in Contemporary Glass" and "Fool the Eye: Addressing Illusion in Contemporary Art." And make sure to stop in the museum's shop. Nothing's more romantic than the phrase "Treat yourself to something nice, dear." The museum, 441 Main St., is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $5-$7. ramart.org.

Even better than an art exhibit is an opening reception for an art exhibit. Often, you can meet the artists and enjoy free refreshments, too.

Receptions happening this week include:

“V Crushable” opening reception, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Carthage College's H.F. Johnson Gallery on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Admission is free. The exhibit features a selection of sculptures and paintings created by Noah Kashiani and Kelly Reaves.

3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, at Carthage College's H.F. Johnson Gallery on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Admission is free. The exhibit features a selection of sculptures and paintings created by Noah Kashiani and Kelly Reaves. "Rebellious Fibers" opening reception, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at OS Projects, 601 Sixth St. in Racine. Admission is free. This two-person exhibit showcases mixed media works by Yvette Kaiser Smith and Bobbi Meier.

1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at OS Projects, 601 Sixth St. in Racine. Admission is free. This two-person exhibit showcases mixed media works by Yvette Kaiser Smith and Bobbi Meier. "Support the Staff" show opening reception, 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road in Kenosha. Admission is free. This exhibit showcases the artwork created by the gallery's support staff: Elizabeth Dary, Betsy Davis, Missy Isley-Poltrock, Lynn A. Johnston, Jude Linden, Eileen Martin and Shelby Nesmith.

6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road in Kenosha. Admission is free. This exhibit showcases the artwork created by the gallery's support staff: Elizabeth Dary, Betsy Davis, Missy Isley-Poltrock, Lynn A. Johnston, Jude Linden, Eileen Martin and Shelby Nesmith. "The Figure in the Story: An Art Exhibit by Margaret Clark" opening reception, 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 at Kenosha Creative Space, 624 57th St. Clark's photo-realistic painting style "integrates the distorted scale, alternate perspectives and odd pairings that form these contrived landscapes."

Also in Kenosha, the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., features new shows that opened Feb. 6, showcasing works by Christine Alfery, Women's Journeys in Fiber group and the Riverbend Carving Club. The arts center's gift shop is always worth a stop, too. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

Kenosha's Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., has a show that's perfect for Valentine's Weekend: “Shades of Red,” with all the pieces highlighting the color red. The gallery’s “Kid’s Kraft” activity is 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12. All children are welcome to come to the gallery and make a Valentine This is a free activity. Donations to help with the cost of materials are welcome. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

If you love live music ...

You can start your Valentine's Weekend on Saturday night with Yesterday's Children. The horn-driven band is performing classic tunes — think bands like Chicago, Bryan Setzer, Blood Sweat & Tears, The Buckinghams, The Grass Roots and sometimes even Frank Sinatra — at the Wyndam Garden Hotel on Kenosha's harbor, 5125 Sixth Ave. The Valentine's Dance starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10, with the option of adding a prime rib buffet. Get tickets at hap2it.com.

There are plenty of live music options for Friday and Saturday night, but because Valentine's Day itself is on a Monday, the pickings are slim that night. One place that offers live music each Monday is Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. in Kenosha. DJ, Ted Runnels and Trombone Dave perform their “not your normal DJ schtick” show — with a mix of blues, jazz, soul, and soul jazz — from 5 to 8 p.m. every Monday evening.

If you love live comedy ...

Everyone loves to laugh, right? The Kenosha Comedy Club, located in the Wyndam Garden Hotel at 5125 Sixth Ave., has two shows this weekend featuring comedian Larry Reeb (aka Uncle Lar). The Chicago comedian is best known for his one-liners, often followed by the catchphrase “That’s a tip from your Uncle Lar.” Shows are 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $14, with an optional dinner add-on, at hap2it.com.

In Racine, the Over Our Head Players are performing eight short plays during the 2022 Snowdance 10-Minute Comedy Festival, running through March 6 at Sixth Street Theater, 318 Sixth St. The best part? If you don't like one play, another one is coming up in a just a few minutes! Log on at overourheadplayers.org for tickets and don't wait too long. The festival always sells out.

If you love theater ...

There's nothing more romantic than men staring at a hole in the ice, right? The comedy “Guys on Ice,” running Feb. 11-27 at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., takes audiences to a frozen lake in Door County. There, longtime fishing buddies Marvin and Lloyd spend their time on the ice sharing their hopes, jokes, dreams and tall tales. To purchase tickets, go to racinetheatre.org.

"Failure: A Love Story" — a musical involving love, death, music and comedy — will be performed by the Fleeing Artists Theatre troupe Friday through Sunday, Feb. 11-13, at the Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha. Tickets are $10-$13 at fleeingartists.org and at the door.

If you love movies ...

This weekend, theaters have a new romantic comedy that feels like a classic rom-com: Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in "Marry Me." She plays a world-famous pop star who pulls a fan out of the audience (that's Wilson) and marries him. Hilarity (and true love) will no doubt follow that impulsive move. (In real life? Probably a quickie divorce.)

For a true throwback experience, the Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant is showing the Ryan Gosseling-Rachel McAdams romance "The Notebook," Friday through Monday. And on Sunday — the unofficial Valentine's Eve "holiday" known as "Galentine's Day" — Renaissance Cinema is showing "Magic Mike," Steven Soderbergh's film about male exotic dancers, starring Matthew McConaughey, Channing Tatum, Alex Pettyfer and Joe Manganiello. No doubt this is a move to draw in women who are not interested in all-day Super Bowl coverage. Screenings are 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday.

Sticking with a Channing Tatum theme, area theaters are showing "Dog: Valentine’s Day Sneak Preview" on Monday night. It's a special showing of the upcoming comedy "Dog" (terrible title, right?) about an Army Ranger (Tatum) and his dog, Lulu, who are racing down the Pacific coast to make it to a soldier's funeral on time.

If you love nature ...

Why not take a winter hike in the area? There’s nothing more romantic than snuggling with mugs of hot chocolate after a bracing walk out in the cold.

The Pringle Nature Center is hosting a Valentine’s Candlelight Hike, with time slots at 6, 6:30 or 7 p.m. Friday at Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol. This program is self-guided and pre-registration is required; no walk-ins are allowed. Participants will check in at Pringle Nature Center during one of three start times before walking the candlelit trail through the woods. The cost is $6. Pringle is located at 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol. Register by today, Feb. 10, at pringlenc.org/events.

If you love sweets ...

Take your Valentine on the road to score some Wisconsin State Fair Cream Puffs! The fine folks who fatten us up every summer are back with another holiday-themed Drive-Thru. This time, the fair offers two flavors: Cocoa Cream Puffs and pink Strawberry Cream Puffs. Drivers can pick up the treats at State Fair Park in West Allis at the Cream Puff Drive-Thru, open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11-14. The cost is $14 for a three-pack and $25 for a six-pack. You can order in advance at originalcreampuffs.com. Note: There will be a limited number of treats available to purchase on-site, but do yourself a favor and order in advance. You’d hate to drive that far just to be disappointed.

If you love animals ...

You can "A.D.O.P.T." an animal at the Racine Zoo — and because this is a symbolic adoption, you don't even have to spring for food or "clean up" duty!

The zoo has different Valentine packages available (for $25-$1,000) that include a certificate and a photo of "your" zoo animal. There's an extensive list of animals to A.D.O.P.T., including a giraffe, an African penguin and an adorable Fennec fox. To take part, go to racinezoo.org, select an animal and fill out the form. Note: To have a Valentine package ready to pick up this weekend at the zoo's gift shop, order by Thursday, Feb. 10. Questions? Call 262-636-9189 or email info@racinezoo.org.

If you love cars ...

If you’re into cars — or you love someone who is into cars — you can’t go wrong with a visit to the 2022 Chicago Auto Show. You may not go home with a new ride, but dreaming is free. The show runs Feb. 12-21 at Chicago’s McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive. chicagoautoshow.com.

Now that we’ve given you a wide range of options for entertaining your sweetie, make those plans and get out there!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0