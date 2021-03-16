Vaccine eligibility for next phase moved a week earlier

MADISON — People age 16 and up with certain pre-existing conditions in Wisconsin will be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine starting Monday, March 22, a week earlier than previously announced, Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday.

Last week, the state said people in that eligibility group who are at a higher health risk would be able to get vaccinated starting March 29.

"Our vaccinators across the state are doing great work to get folks vaccinated," Evers said in a statement. "Moving up eligibility for this critical group will help us get over the finish line and sooner, and get us back to our Wisconsin way of life."

Qualifying conditions include moderate to severe asthma; cancer; diabetes; high blood pressure, Down syndrome; and being overweight with a body mass index of 25 or above. Women who are pregnant are also eligible.

Evers' administration on Tuesday also clarified that all clergy are eligible now, as well as judges, prosecutors, public defenders and other essential criminal court personnel.

The general public will become eligible on May 1 and it's possible that could happen sooner, Evers said during a virtual event hosted by Wisconsin Health News.