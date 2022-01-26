 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'V Crushable' art exhibit to open at Carthage

KENOSHA — "V Crushable," a selection of sculptures and paintings created by Noah Kashiani and Kelly Reaves, will be on exhibit Feb. 8-March 11 in the H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. An opening reception will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.

Kasiani’s sculptures are a testament to high fashion. They are crafted from secondhand clothing collected from thrift stores throughout Chicago. His current works are soft objects hardened through a crystallization process. The materials pay respect to objects of a low value, addressing the significance of materialism and alluding to the relentless desire generated by a late-stage capitalism.

Reaves’ paintings are created from a deep fascination with the intent to clear the mind. They materialize through a hyperactive inner dialog and a fascination in the natural world. The paintings are process-driven, a culmination of meditation, simulating and warping three-dimensional space.

The gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 1 to 4 p. Saturday. Extended hours are available on Thursdays from 5 to 8 p.m. There is no admission fee.

