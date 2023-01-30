UW's receivers set to learn the air raid

There was a bit of surprise mixed in with the chuckle Phil Longo gave at the question.

The University of Wisconsin football offensive coordinator saw a deficiency on the roster and went about filling it, as he did at a number of positions. Longo brought in four wide receivers from the transfer portal, boosting the number of scholarship receivers on the roster to 11.

It was a jump for the Badgers, who’d routinely kept seven or eight receivers on scholarship under former coach Paul Chryst, but to Longo it was simply catching up.

“For whatever reason, everybody seems to think that having 11 is a lot — it’s not,” Longo said. “Eleven is a fairly standard number on every team. Sometimes on a roster with an Air Raid (offense), you might have 12 or 13 if that team doesn’t utilize tight ends. We do utilize tight ends, so that’s not us. So right now we have 11, I think we’ll always carry 11, maybe 12. That gives our guys an opportunity because there's plenty of reps when there’s three or four receivers out there at time. There’s plenty of reps available to them when we’re doing it right.”

Junior Bryson Green (Oklahoma State) and sophomore CJ Williams (Southern Cal) highlight the transfer class of receivers, which also includes Quincy Burroughs and Will Pauling, who followed UW coach Luke Fickell from Cincinnati.

Green’s strength and ability to win contested catches, and Williams’ smooth route running and speed stand out to Longo, he said. Longo said he’s excited to watch Burroughs and Pauling grow and they’ve already shown strong character in the locker room.

UW needed more firepower at the receiver position with Longo’s scheme, which puts the ball in the air more frequently and runs more plays than what the Badgers are accustomed to. In Longo’s four years as the offensive coordinator at North Carolina, the Tar Heels ran five more plays per game and passed seven times more per game than UW did in the same span.

Over the past four seasons, Longo has had 12 receivers be targeted with 45 or more passes, according to PFF data, roughly 3.5 targets per game. UW had just seven receivers reach that mark in the past four years. Despite not having called a game yet for the Badgers and showing his offense’s strengths in the Big Ten, Longo was able to convince sought-after receivers to join the program.

“It’s probably a lot more boring than you would want it to be,” Longo joked about recruiting receivers to UW, a place that doesn’t have a history of churning out pros at the position.

“You chat with these guys and you explain to them what we’re running, and some of them are more educated on it than others, the ones that aren't go do their research. Really, we tell players all the time, the proof is what they put on film. People want to promote guys and all the social media and all the hype, the rankings and everything, stars, all this stuff. Really, none of that makes any difference once you’re on the field. It's only how you perform and produce.

“And that's no different when we're talking about our offense. You can praise and promote and rave about the system that you run as much as you want to, but the proof is what we've done over the last 15 years in the offense at multiple levels, numerous teams. And so for us, we just show them the film of how we do it and what we do.”

Longo’s offense can highlight receivers on the outside or out of the slot. Josh Downs, primarily a slot player, led the Tar Heels in targets (260) and catches (195) the past two seasons after outside receiver Dyami Brown (82, 55) led the team in both categories in 2020. He said the coaches have plans for some of the receivers to home in on one of the positions, while others will have the chance to play both.

UW is returning its top three receivers from last season in Chimere Dike, Skyler Bell and Keontez Lewis. The group is also getting back Markus Allen, who was in the transfer portal but withdrew after Fickell’s hire and is with the program this winter, per a UW official. Longo said he’s confident these players can be dynamic after the change in offensive philosophy.

“I just don't think the offense that they ran — and that’s no cut against anybody — I just don't think it really gave them an opportunity to display what they could do as much as this system will,” Longo said. “So it's gonna be fun to watch them all running around out there.”