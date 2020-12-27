UW's Mertz had plenty of highs and lows during season

Graham Mertz felt like he had just started to get rolling.
After a rough first half and start to the third quarter against Minnesota, the University of Wisconsin quarterback had hit two big passes to get his team into the red zone and in position to take a lead for the first time that afternoon.
But, like so many other times for Mertz this season, as soon as momentum built, it was quickly ended. Mertz scrambled on a second-and-goal from Minnesota’s 11, took a hit to the head and shoulder after gaining 7 yards and was taken out for the rest of the game.
Mertz said Saturday he’ll be good to go this week for UW (3-3), which plays Wake Forest (4-4) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. He’ll be looking to build on that successful drive against Minnesota after shaking off a funk that saw him start the game 9 of 15 for 77 yards.
“That drive was fun, we were clicking,” Mertz said. “And I feel like we were about to have a couple drives after that that were going to be like that, too.”
The first completion that sparked Mertz was a 24-yard strike to the left sideline after senior receiver Jack Dunn came free on a corner route. Mertz pumped his fist toward the Badgers sideline after the play. Three plays later, Mertz fired a pass up the seam to junior tight end Jake Ferguson for 23 yards. Mertz was even more animated after that completion.
Both passes had good touch and accuracy, finding windows between defenders in zone coverage — throws that Mertz had been missing in recent weeks. UW offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said that drive was emblematic of the fight the Badgers had throughout their 20-17 overtime win over the Gophers.
“We had some opportunities in the first half and then Graham was really accurate on that drive, made a couple great throws,” Rudolph said. “And sometimes you’re not. You’ve just got to go back and go at it. You’ve got a young group out there in some positions. I just like that they keep fighting, they keep working through it and they have a mindset to do that. That’s the battle. It’s just consistency in the execution of what you’re doing. It’s a good group to do it with. We’ve just got to keep grinding in that direction.”
Mertz, a redshirt freshman, has had an up-and-down first season as the Badgers’ starting quarterback. After a stellar opener against Illinois, Mertz contracted COVID-19 and has not quite looked the same since. Mertz has said on multiple occasions that he doesn’t have lingering effects from his illness, but he’s had a 56% completion rate in his past five games. He hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since the first quarter against Northwestern on Nov. 21.
Some of Mertz’s struggles were made worse by playing strong defenses — Northwestern (No. 1), Iowa (No. 3) and Indiana (No. 4) finished in the top four in scoring defense in the Big Ten Conference and all finished in the top 18 in the FBS this season. Those teams dealt UW its three losses.
Wake Forest ranks 78th in the FBS in allowing 31.62 points per game.
Mertz and UW’s offense may get a boost from some injured and sick players returning to the lineup. Senior wide receiver Danny Davis hasn’t played since the Michigan game on Nov. 14, while fellow senior receiver Kendric Pryor has missed the last two games after being injured against Northwestern. Senior left tackle Cole Van Lanen missed his first game of the year last week, but Rudolph said he was close to playing. Badgers coach Paul Chryst, who’s scheduled to speak with reporters Monday, said last week that there was hope a few extra days of rest may get those players back.
Freshman tailback Jalen Berger, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 11, could also be available if he is cleared by doctors to return to action.
Mertz said through the successes and struggles he’s experienced this season, he’s learned more about handling in-game situations and holding himself accountable.
“Mentally I feel like that’s one area where I’ve grown a ton this year, and I said that last year, but this year was a big leap mentally,” Mertz said.
“So for me, it’s just going to be continuing to just grow and (work on) footwork, timing and everything like that, nailing it down in the spring. And once we get done with the season, I can take a step back and then do a cut-up of all my incompletions, all my completions and then try to map out my offseason training plan. So definitely, there’s always stuff to learn, always stuff that you
Colton Bartholomew is a reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.