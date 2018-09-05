SOMERS — James Kinchen, University of Wisconsin-Parkside music professor, invites area vocalists to audition for the university’s Master Singers choral group and the opportunity to perform the acclaimed Kwanzaa piece the “Nguzo Saba Suite,” composed specially for the choir by Glenn Burleigh. Auditions for new members will be held from 6 to 6:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 10.

Auditions will be held in the choral rehearsal room, Room D164 of the Picken Center. Singers who satisfy the audition requirements should come prepared to remain for the rehearsal which will commence at 7 p.m. The Sept. 10 rehearsal will run until 9 p.m. Rehearsals thereafter are generally 7 to 9:45 pm with a break.

Appointments for the Monday, Sept. 10, auditions are preferred, but walk-ins are also welcome. No prepared piece is necessary. For more information or to make an appointment, contact Kinchen at kinchen@uwp.edu by email or call the choral office at 262-595-2111.

For those selected to sing, rehearsals are every Monday evening leading up to performances, Dec. 1 and 2.

