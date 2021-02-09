UWP hosts 'Melodious Mondays' series

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s music department will host “Melodious Mondays,” a series of live stream interviews and music. The series is held at 7 p.m. on the following dates:
- Feb. 15: Laura Rexroth, director of bands, discusses highlights of UW-Parkside bands, the music program and performances through audio and video clips.
- Feb. 22: Alvaro Garcia, UW-Parkside’s symphony director and associate dean, looks back at a year of creativity and innovation in music at UW-Parkside.
- March 1: Parkside Range. Alejandro Alumbreros shares insight into his experiences stepping in as director of UW-Parkside’s contemporary a cappella group, Parkside Range.
- March 8: Learn how Choral Director James Kinchen and his choirs found a way to sing together safely during the fall semester, with plans to continue making music through spring.
- March 29: Russ Johnson, Emmy-nominated jazz musician and faculty member, shares new music and discusses how much has changed in music since this time last year.
To view at no charge, visit the UW-Parkside Music Facebook page.
