SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s 37th annual Foreign Film Series continues with “The 400 Blows,” a 1959 French film, today through Sunday, March 7-10, in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road.
Considered to be one of the most important films in world cinema, François Truffaut’s first feature film is one of the most intensely touching stories ever made about a young adolescent. Told from the point of view of Truffaut’s cinematic counterpart, Antoine, “The 400 Blows” sensitively re-creates the trials of Truffaut’s own childhood, unsentimentally portraying aloof parents, oppressive teachers and petty crime.
Films are shown at 7:30 p.m. today and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is season subscription only. A season pass costs $27 or $25 for students and seniors. Season ticket holders receive three free guest passes.
Learn more about the films by visiting www.uwp.edu/therita/foreignfilmseries.cfm, where a brochure can be downloaded and tickets can be purchased.
