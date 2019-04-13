SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s 37th annual Foreign Film Series continues with “Fantastic Woman,” a 2017 Chile film, today through Sunday, April 4-7, in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, 900 Wood Road.
This is a story of a resilient woman, Marina, refusing to live her life according to the demands of others and rebelling against a stubborn patriarchy that has pushed her to the margins of society. Marina is a young transgender woman who works as a singer and waitress in Santiago, Chile, and who has just watched her lover succumb to an aneurysm. Before his body is even cold, Marina is being treated with suspicion and contempt, less as a person than as a problem. Shocking and enraging, funny and surreal, rapturous and restorative, this is a film of startling intensity.
The remaining film in the series is “Let the Sunshine In” (France, 2017) April 25-28.
Films are shown at 7:30 p.m. today and Friday, 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is based on season subscription only. A season pass costs $27 or $25 for students and seniors. Season ticket holders will receive three free guest passes. Go to uwp.edu/foreignfilms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.