UWP exhibits can be viewed virtually
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
SOMERS — Select exhibitions hosted in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside galleries are now available to the public. They can be viewed online via The Rita webpage, uwp.edu/therita.

Available exhibitions include "Kledage," sculptural objects from Gerit Grimm; "Mo…un…tain" from Santiago Cucullu; and, the "Senior Show" (Kiersten Ekornaas, Leah Huber and Adrienee Shimada).

"Kledage" includes both Grimm's highly-acclaimed, wheel-thrown ceramic figures and her recent fabric sculpture. Grimm’s ceramic works pair an often-whimsical subject matter steeped in folklore, referencing fairytales, fables and princesses with impressive feats of technical virtuosity and physical scale. In addition, she has started to investigate religious iconography and renaissance sculpture.

For "Mo…un...tain," the Argentinian born artist Cucullu looked for moments that were melancholy, but sometimes humorous, while seeming to be removed from, but relevant to our current experience of COVID-19 and a rapidly deteriorating political situation. It is composed of a wall of drawings, a large-scale photo installation, and a vinyl and ceramic wall work.

