UW: WR Danny Davis announces return to Badgers, safety Madison Cone to transfer

Danny Davis made official this week what many around the University of Wisconsin football program thought would be the case:
Davis will return to the Badgers for one more season.
Davis, a senior wide receiver from Springfield, Ohio, missed five of the team’s seven games this season due to injury.
“I’m so grateful for my time playing football at Wisconsin. Even though it was difficult for me to not be on the field with my brothers for most of the 2020 season, it only made me hungrier to get back and help the team,” Davis wrote in a social media post.
“I love this program. And there’s great things coming for us in 2021. I’m excited to return to Madison for my last season.”
Davis didn’t have to file for a medical hardship to get an extra season of eligibility after the NCAA gave student-athletes a blanket waiver stating the 2020 football season wouldn’t count against eligibility.
Although he played in just two games, Davis still made a number of highlight plays for the Badgers in 2020. He caught a 53-yard touchdown pass just before halftime in the season opener against Illinois and he had seven carries for 65 yards and a touchdown against Michigan.
Davis appeared to get shaken up midway through that game at Michigan Stadium in November, but he returned to the field for his touchdown carry before reserves finished the game.
In 39 career games (15 starts), Davis has 99 catches for 1,164 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s added 24 carries for 244 yards and two scores as a rusher, adding an important element to the offensive with his prowess on jet-sweep runs.
Davis joins fellow senior receiver Kendric Pryor in announcing his return — Pryor announced he’d be back in early January. UW offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said he believed Davis and Pryor would return after both of their seasons were derailed by injury.
“I think there’s probably a pretty good chance, especially how their years have gone with injury. I think there’s a pretty good chance there,” Rudolph said in December. “I would think that those two would want to take advantage of another year.”
Davis and Pryor have established themselves as leaders in the receiver room and will look to guide a young, talented group behind them that includes 2020 freshmen Chimere Dike and Devin Chandler, as well as a pair of highly touted 2021 recruits, Markus Allen and Skyler Bell.
UW retained a veteran player in Davis on Monday, but lost another in senior safety Madison Cone.
Cone has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the fourth Badger to do so this season and the second safety after Dante Caputo did the same in mid-January. Cone played in 35 games on defense and special teams, making two starts. He tallied 27 total tackles and two interceptions in his time as a Badger.
"Thank you Wisconsin for the memories you have provided me with over these past 4 years," Cone wrote in a social media message.
"From the people I have met to the campus life, it has truly been an unforgettable college experience. With one season of eligibility left, I have decided that it would be best for me moving forward to enter the transfer portal. I will forever be a Badger and the red and white will always be a part of me. #OnWisconsin"
Cone was one of UW’s player representatives on the Big Ten Anti-Hate and Anti-Racism Coalition, which league commissioner Kevin Warren launched last summer.
Franklin QB signs
A difficult week for the quarterback position for the Badgers got better last weekend.
Franklin quarterback Myles Burkett became the first publicly known commitment of the 2022 recruiting class, tweeting his announcement. Burkett — a consensus three-star, dual-threat quarterback — held offers from a handful of Group of Five teams; UW was his lone Power Five offer to this point.
Franklin went 5-1 this fall as Burkett completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,236 yards and 11 touchdowns. He rushed for 207 yards and a touchdown, according to his Hudl page.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Burkett has won the offensive player of the year award twice in the Southeast Conference. He brings a blend of mobility and accuracy to the position, often times using designed rollouts as the Badgers have shown in recent years.
Earlier this week, the State Journal confirmed reports that UW quarterbacks coach Jon Budmayr was leaving for the offensive coordinator job at Colorado State.
Burkett’s commitment gets the ball rolling for the Badgers after a slow start to recruiting the 2022 class.
At this time last year, the Badgers had eight prospects orally committed to the 2021 class, including prizes like four-star linemen JP Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman, and four-star safety Hunter Wohler.
UW would’ve had a standout 2022 recruit already in Fond du Lac’s Braelon Allen, but he reclassified to the 2021 class.
In a good spot
University of Wisconsin Chancellor Rebecca Blank said she’s proud of what she called a cautious approach to playing through the COVID-19 pandemic by the athletic department.
In her yearly address to the UW Athletic Board that also touched on budget issues and pending NCAA legislation, Blank said the Badgers have been “more hesitant to jump in if we think there are any risks than some other teams.”
“We’ve tried to balance the very strong desire that we know our student-athletes have to play but also need to keep our teams safe,” Blank said. “We’ve pulled out of a few games and we’ve delayed some things simply because we didn’t think it was safe at that point.
“That’s the way we should be behaving right now. And I really appreciate that on the part of everyone who’s been part of creating that culture.”
After a delay to the season’s start, the UW football team had three of eight scheduled games canceled because of positive coronavirus tests either on its roster or its opponent’s.
Blank addressed pandemic-related revenue shortfalls both in athletics and across campus as a whole in her 20-minute talk with the board. She said the net hit to the campus budget is expected to be $320 million from the start of the pandemic last March through the end of the 2021 fiscal year in June.
The athletic department has estimated a $47 million net impact for the 2020-21 school year despite a savings of $26 million in expenses.