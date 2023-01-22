UW: Working through scheduling challenges

There were multiple potential ways to reschedule the University of Wisconsin men's basketball game at Northwestern that was originally planned for Saturday.

The question was how far the teams and the Big Ten Conference were willing to go to make it happen.

The parties involved eventually landed on a Monday game in Evanston, Illinois, a two-day delay, according to a source.

UW and Northwestern will play at 5:30 p.m. Monday on Big Ten Network.

There was no immediate indication of whether a third team was involved in the game shift. The Wildcats are scheduled to play at Nebraska on Tuesday.

This season's Big Ten schedule doesn't have much flexibility for rescheduling games without putting teams in a situation where they have to play three games in five or six days. That's an undesirable timeframe because of the travel involved for students who also have classes to attend, according to people close to the matter.

But it's reality for both the Badgers and the Wildcats to get the game played. UW now has games at Northwestern on Monday and at Maryland on Wednesday.

Northwestern had to back out of two games this week because of the absence of six players, at least partially attributed to COVID-19 protocols. The UW game, originally planned for 11 a.m. Saturday but called off on Thursday, was the second.

But because of the way the teams' remaining schedules are set up and because of Northwestern's first rescheduled game against Iowa going into one of the only open windows, there wasn't a clean solution.

There were no ways to insert a UW-Northwestern game in the schedule without extending the regular season past its March 5 conclusion, forcing one of the teams to play on consecutive days or shifting at least one other game around.

Involving another team makes the effects trickle down. Team travel has to be adjusted and additional fans are inconvenienced with changed game dates.

If another school has to be involved in game movement to accommodate a rescheduling, the Big Ten usually sketches out a few options and reaches out to multiple member schools to ask about their willingness to adjust.

An option that didn't involve another school was moving the Sunday, Feb. 5 Northwestern-UW game at the Kohl Center up a day and playing the rescheduled game in Evanston on Feb. 6.

The Kohl Center was available on Feb. 4 as long as the timing worked around a women's hockey game scheduled at adjacent LaBahn Arena for 3 p.m. But Northwestern's Welsh-Ryan Arena had a women's basketball game against Nebraska scheduled for the evening of Feb. 6 on Big Ten Network.

Even if that could have been worked around, the resulting schedule would have had the Badgers playing four games in seven days, three of them on the road. That likely was a non-starter for the team for health reasons, if not competitive ones.

No easy solutions

When a game has to be rescheduled, administrators from the two teams first try to come up with a new arrangement. Big Ten officials join the discussions and there are considerations of what works for television.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Big Ten vice president of men's basketball Brad Taylor was involved in the rescheduling of the Hawkeyes' home game against Northwestern that was originally scheduled for Wednesday. That game was called off on Tuesday and a new date of Jan. 31 was announced on Thursday.

"These are not easy solutions as you get later on in the season," McCaffery told reporters on Thursday. "There's just not many dates left."

McCaffery said Northwestern coach Chris Collins wasn't "trying to pull anything" with the postponement. He said Collins told him he had six players out.

"The league is professional with how they talk to everybody, and they're going to do everything they can to make it as fair and equitable as possible," McCaffery said. "Somebody might have an advantage — shorter prep, longer prep, whatever."

Iowa had five days off between home games against Rutgers on Jan. 29 and Illinois on Feb. 4. Northwestern had four days off between home games against Minnesota on Jan. 28 and Michigan on Feb. 2.

The Jan. 31 rescheduled game means both will be playing two games in three days and three games in a week.

Medical officials at the school and conference levels have a say on what's safe for players when games are rescheduled in tight windows. There's also consideration for the schools' missed class policies and NCAA requirements for a weekly day off.

Game officials have to be rescheduled and a new TV window has to be secured with one of the Big Ten's media partners. Charter air travel has caused more challenges for teams this season than in the past, according to some who have worked in the industry.

It adds up to a potentially disruptive shift of dates on the schedule.

No collapsible byes

The Big Ten's COVID-19 policy last revised in December 2021 is still in place, according to a conference spokesperson. It holds that games that can't be rescheduled are considered either no contest or a forfeit against the team that can't compete.

The league office makes the decision after consulting with the teams and medical officials. A basketball team having fewer than the required seven scholarship players available can be a factor in a game being considered no contest if a new date can't be found.

The Big Ten incorporated windows for rescheduling games during the 2020-21 season — it called them collapsible byes — but still wasn't able to get to 20 league games played for all 14 teams. It ended up using winning percentage to determine standings and Michigan won the championship despite three games missed.

Conference athletic directors apparently haven't voted on how tiebreakers will work this season if all games aren't played.

It might be moot if no other games have to be rescheduled. If there are, it won't be an easy process.