Greg Scruggs hadn’t had much time to study the group of players he has in his University of Wisconsin defensive line room when he spoke with reporters last month.

But he got a ringing endorsement from an outside source.

“I was out on the road recruiting and had a coach — I won't say from what school to protect him — but he said that they were one of the toughest D-lines that they played,” Scruggs said Feb. 20. “They were scared to play those guys. I won't say who, but I felt like I was respectful of those guys, indicative of (how they play).”

Scruggs, the Badgers’ first-year defensive line coach, wanted to withhold judgment of his group until spring practices, when he will get more opportunities to work with them. But his group is an intriguing one to watch when spring practices open March 25.

In this series, Lee Newspapers will examine three significant questions facing a handful of position groups before those practices begin. UW’s defensive line has spoken often about being impact players and not simply block-eaters, but it remains to be seen if this group can achieve that status with some new personnel and schematic changes coming.

1. Who plays nose?

Losing Keeanu Benton to the NFL opens an important position on the line and the defense as a whole. Benton’s ability to disrupt the interior and the attention he drew allowed former defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard to be creative up front.

Senior Gio Paez and redshirt freshman Curt Neal would be the presumptive choices to fill in at nose after they got more playing time than expected last season as Benton dealt with injuries to his leg and knee. Neither was particularly productive, with Paez tallying 11 tackles, one for loss, in 10 games last season, while Neal had three tackles in four games. Scruggs’ decision could be easy if one of them rises to the challenge this spring. Or perhaps Scruggs opts for a nose-guard-by-committee situation and gets both players on the field often.

One outside the box idea is senior defensive end Isaiah Mullens. He missed six games last season after a right leg injury, and while he’s been a strong defensive end throughout his career, he’s got the size and strength to play over the center. Defensive coordinator Mike Tressel likes to use slants with his front to create movement on the line, and Mullens could use his quick first steps to be a challenging presence in the middle of the defense. Him at nose also would allow Scruggs to have three starters as opposed to two with a good deal of experience.

2. How does Varner fit?

UW added defensive end Darian Varner in its transfer-portal blitz this winter, and the former Temple lineman showed a diverse skill set for coaches to deploy. He essentially lined up in every position but nose guard at Temple, including in a two-point stance on the edge.

That versatility certainly will be used, and it gives UW another option up front to pair with returning starters Rodas Johnson and James Thompson Jr. However, Varner presents an interesting case study of how Tressel will blend his 3-3-5 defense with the 3-4 base/2-4-5 nickel that UW ran under Leonhard. It’s unlikely the Badgers would take one of their outside linebackers off the field for Varner to play on the edge because UW is deep and skilled at that spot. But Varner’s ability as a pass rusher — 7½ sacks last season, 10½ in his career — could force his way onto the field in any passing situation.

Spring practices will be the first indications of how the new staff wants Varner to be used.

3. Can the second unit step up?

The Badgers appeared to have a deep defensive line last season, but that depth failed to produce in a significant way after Mullens’ injury, Isaac Townsend missing the season with injury and Benton being limited for a stretch.

Players like Ben Barten and Cade McDonald got limited snaps, but UW leaned heavily on its top group. If that second unit can provide more snaps, it could help UW avoid some of the issues against the run the defense experienced in the middle portion of the season.

Even if they receive snaps this spring against a second-string offensive line, the second group of defensive linemen should face stiff competition. UW’s offensive line looks to be one of the deepest units on the team, and second-team players in the spring could be starters by this fall.