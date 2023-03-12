University of Wisconsin women's hockey players might have been a little too confident with a one-goal lead after the first period, Casey O'Brien said.

They didn't get to enjoy the feeling long because Colgate pushed back hard and got an early goal in the second to equalize their NCAA quarterfinal game Saturday.

"We all needed to look in the mirror a little bit and see what we could do ourselves to be better," O'Brien said. "And I think we just tried to go back to our own game and we did and it worked."

Did it ever. The Badgers emphatically strode toward a 14th Frozen Four with O'Brien scoring a tiebreaking goal and adding an assist in a 4-2 victory against the Raiders in Hamilton, New York.

UW missed out on the national semifinals last season but earned an eighth Frozen Four berth in the past nine tournaments with a determined defensive effort, especially against one of the nation's best power-plays.

O'Brien was in the box for one of Colgate's five power-plays, the second of back-to-back Raiders chances late in the second period after UW went ahead.

The Raiders' power-play entered the game with a national-best 38 power-play goals and third-best in percentage (27.5%). UW held it scoreless.

"I had so much trust in my teammates, and they bailed me out," O'Brien said. "They killed it off. It was awesome. I think being able to kill off two penalties in a row like that just instilled so much more confidence in us."

UW's power-play made a big contribution, too. Maddi Wheeler drew an interference penalty on Colgate's Allyson Simpson along the boards in the offensive zone, and she assisted on the O'Brien goal with 4 minutes, 28 seconds left in the second period that broke a 1-1 deadlock.

O'Brien fired from the top of the left side, and it appeared the puck deflected off a Raiders defender before it eluded goalie Hannah Murphy.

UW defender Vivian Jungels added some insurance with eight minutes remaining in the third by blasting home a one-timer from an O'Brien feed on a 3-on-2 rush. Laila Edwards scored into an empty net in the final two minutes for the Badgers, who will play Minnesota in Friday's semifinals in Duluth.

"We all worked so hard for this," said Jungels, a freshman who scored in her second straight game after posting only four goals in her first 37. "Especially doing it for the upperclassmen, making sure this wasn't their last game, that we're not done yet."

The Badgers (27-10-2) improved to 14-2 with a Frozen Four berth on the line. They won 13 in a row before last season's 4-2 loss at Northeastern.

Nicole LaMantia took a penalty in the first period but made up for it with an end-to-end rush that finished with her career-best 12th goal of the season for a 1-0 UW lead.

The defender carried the puck up the left side and beat Murphy high to the short side from the bottom of the circle.

"In these games, if you score first, it can be really big," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "So for her to come down and make a great shot — short side and right under the bar — it gets everybody excited."

Simpson answered for Colgate (32-6-2) in the opening minute of the second period as the Raiders turned up the pressure. The aftermath was a critical point for UW to not get away from its game.

"They pushed us for the next two or three shifts, and we were able to weather that storm, settle things back down," Johnson said.

UW outshot Colgate 35-15 and did an impressive job limiting chances by the Raiders' top line, which is centered by Patty Kazmaier Award candidate and national leading scorer Danielle Serdachny.

She got an assist on a Kalty Kaltounkova goal in the final 10 seconds to avoid being held without a point for only the fifth time in 40 games this season.

"They worked really hard tonight defensively to get above us and made it really hard for us to get out of our end and establish in the offensive zone," Colgate coach Greg Fargo said.

The defensive commitment came out of a do-or-die mentality, Jungels said.

"You're not just playing for yourself, you're playing for the people next to you in the locker room and every one of your teammates," she said. "So you've got to make sure you're doing your role to the best of your ability."