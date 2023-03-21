The bus ride back from Duluth, Minnesota, on Sunday night was a lively one for the newly crowned NCAA champions from the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team.

The comparative quiet that Mark and Leslie Johnson enjoyed in their car ride home ahead of the bus was broken by seconds of disbelief in what they witnessed hours before.

"We probably said to each other 20, 30, 50 times, I can't believe this one happened," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said about the conversation with his wife. "So it's really surreal."

That's a seven-time national champion coach sounding like he was caught off-guard by the most recent triumph, gained with a 1-0 victory against Ohio State on Sunday.

UW celebrated this one Monday night with an event attended by hundreds at LaBahn Arena.

Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player Cami Kronish carried the trophy onto the ice to a loud ovation. She said she's still having trouble coming to grips with what she experienced the day before.

"I don't know how many more days it'll take," Kronish said. "But right now I just feel like I'm living in a dream."

Captain Britta Curl, who's 10-0 in NCAA Tournament games in her career, acknowledged that the shock that seems to be widespread with the championship had to do with UW's difficult road.

The Badgers had to beat the top three teams in the country in the final three rounds. They also overcame a five-game losing streak in January and the loss of alternate captain Natalie Buchbinder to a season-ending injury.

"Our whole locker room believed we could do it but you just didn't want to think too far ahead," Curl said. "You wanted to stay present in the moment. And once you're at the finish line, it's like, we really did it. It was just a different situation than the other two I've been in and feels different."

UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin celebrated UW's first NCAA championship since she started in the role last August and highlighted the academic success the team has enjoyed in addition to the on-ice performance.

"You've really done us proud and you've also captured the best of being student-athletes here at Wisconsin," she said.

Badgers athletic director Chris McIntosh saluted the fans for making LaBahn a tough place to play before he turned his praise toward UW coaches Johnson, Dan Koch and Jackie Crum.

"You've won a lot of championships but you represent what college athletics is supposed to be about," McIntosh said. "There are a lot of trophies up here. But I know it's more than just that to you.

"And when I listen to you talk, I listen to you translate every moment that this team is faced with into how will it serve them in their life? How will it cause them to grow? That's more than just being a coach. That's being a mentor. That's being somebody that cares about more than just a team on the ice. And for that, I commend you."

Badgers seniors huddled in a circle after the UW band played "Varsity" to close the event. It was an emotional moment, Curl said.

"It's not my last one but it's their last time being out there, probably," said Curl, who celebrated her birthday and the championship on Monday. "We're really grateful to have the fans and the support we get here. It's really special to celebrate with them."

Leslie Johnson dropped off her husband at the meeting place for the emergency vehicles that were waiting to escort the Badgers' bus back to campus as Sunday night turned into early Monday morning.

But Mark Johnson wasn't getting on the bus. He was boarding a Madison fire engine for a ride with his son, Patrick, a firefighter.

"He was on the biggest fire engine that they had," Mark Johnson said. "I got to pull the horns and do all that coming down East Washington. So I got a true experience."