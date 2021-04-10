UW women: Moseley announces coaching staff

Marisa Moseley has assembled her coaching staff for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team, bringing in one coach with extensive ties to the state and two with connections to her own career.

Moseley announced that Scott Merritt has been hired as associate head coach and Kate Barnosky and Carolina Doty have been named assistant coaches.

“In putting together my staff, I was committed to selecting individuals who are winners at their cores,” Moseley said. “Each of these coaches are incredible people first and skilled professionals second.”

Merritt, a former All-State player at Wauwatosa East, was a 6-foot-10 forward at Marquette from 2001-04. He finished as the Golden Eagles’ all-time leader in games played and ranks 30th on the scoring list (1,049), 14th in rebounds (697) and fifth in blocked shots (113).

After playing nine years overseas he spent six years as an assistant coach with the MU women’s team before leaving last year to be an assistant at Illinois.

“I’m excited to get back to the state of Wisconsin, a state that’s rich with talent,” Merritt said. “I couldn’t pass on the opportunity to work alongside a coach like Marisa. She’s a high-character leader with an unmatched ability to connect with people.”