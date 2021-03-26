UW women: Bringing a slew of winning ways to Madison

In a statement after Moseley was hired at BU, Auriemma said the school was “getting an amazing person who has the ability to transform the women’s program and create excitement that the players, the University and the fans can rally around. Marisa possesses the same qualities that every successful coach has: passion, energy, compassion, discipline and the ability to communicate effectively to her players. We are going to miss Marisa. She has made a lasting impact on our program and in the hearts of our coaches and players. I will miss her personally as a coach and more as a friend.“