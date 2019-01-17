MADISON — Ordinarily, ankle surgery isn’t the preferred remedy for an ailing jump shot.
But, at least indirectly, it’s worked out for Niya Beverley.
Following her freshman season as point guard for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team, Beverley underwent ankle surgery to repair ligament damage and remove bone spurs.
It meant spending much of the spring and summer in a cast and severely curtailed her basketball activities.
But it might have been the best thing that could’ve happened to her, at least from a basketball sense.
“Actually, that injury helped me in a way because I was able to get back to the fundamentals and the basics,” Beverley said. “I had to sit on a chair and shoot. I had to work on form shooting a lot and I think that helped me because my form was a big issue my freshman year.”
The 5-foot-7 Beverley, from Laurel, Maryland, became an immediate starter last season for the Badgers in a two-point guard lineup along with Kendra Van Leeuwen. Beverley provided much-needed quickness and an ability to take good care of the basketball, finishing fourth in the Big Ten Conference in assist/turnover ratio with 106 assists and 49 turnovers.
But she wasn’t much of a scoring threat, averaging just 4.6 points and connecting on just 35.9 percent of her field goal attempts. Most of her points came on drives to the basket and she made just six 3-pointers in 30 games.
She came away from the season realizing she would have to improve her perimeter shot if she was to become a high level Big Ten point guard.
“I think she was determined to put herself in position to be one of the better guards in the league,” said UW assistant coach Craig Carter, who works with the guards. “And I think she saw there were some things that if she worked on and got better at, she could put herself in that position. She worked her tail off over the summer, even with having to have surgery, working on becoming a more consistent shooter.”
It was a process that required Beverley to totally remake her shot. The key was to reposition her right elbow, which had a habit of flaring out like a chicken wing.
“There were some fundamental changes we had to make,” Carter said. “She had to just step straight through the ball and keep her elbow in tighter. She was out here and it’s hard to bring your arm up. We were working on it even when she had a cast on her foot, slamming her elbow against her waist and coming straight up so that it became second nature to her.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.