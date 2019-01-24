MADISON — These are trying days for the University of Wisconsin women’s basketball team.
The optimism stoked by the best non-conference start in a decade has given way to the reality of a 1-7 start in the Big Ten Conference that has put the Badgers in a tie for last place with Illinois.
Wisconsin fell to Penn State 65-59 on Thursday night at the Kohl Center. The Badgers stayed close most of the game, but came up short at the end. Imani Lewis had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Despite the close loss, the team's season numbers aren’t encouraging. In conference games the Badgers (10-10) rank dead last in scoring (59.0), field goal percentage (.383), free throw percentage (.383), turnover margin (-3.4) and scoring margin (-13.9). They’re 13th in scoring defense (72.9) and 3-point percentage (.270).
Individually, no Badger ranks among the top 30 scorers in the conference.
Taken together, it’s the kind of thing that can shake a team’s confidence.
That’s why coach Jonathan Tsipis is focusing as much on his team’s mindset as any strategic issues.
“That is a huge part, as much as Xs and Os,” Tsipis said. “Probably more at this time of year because you have freshmen who have never gone through the intensity they’re going through. There’s some doubting what they can do, instead of believing. It’s not easy.”
But while the Badgers’ current six-game losing streak hasn’t been an uplifting experience, neither has it sapped them of their resolve.
“I don’t like losing but each game we’re getting better and better and I just know that eventually we’re going to start a winning streak,” said Lewis, a freshman forward. “I try not to let my teammates get down and I try not to let myself get down. I just try to find motivation in knowing we’re going to win and we just have to do better as a team and stop letting little mistakes keep leading to losses.”
Some of those little things have been recurring problems, like the miserable free throw shooting. The Badgers have attempted just six fewer free throws than their opponents in conference play, but have been outscored by 32 at the line.
Other issues have popped up recently, like taking care of the ball, shot selection, rebounding and defending, especially in the paint.
“When things weren’t going right in the non-conference we still had our defense to kind of hang our hat on,” Tsipis said. “That’s the hard part now. We know we’re not playing as well defensively, so when we go in a scoring lull you don’t have that same sense that we’ll be OK, we’ll be able to defend and rebound."
