UW: Wahl misses practice due to ailing right ankle injury

Tyler Wahl missed another day of practice on Monday as the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team prepared to play Michigan State.

Wahl was rehabbing a right ankle injury during Sunday's practice and didn't participate with the rest of the team, coach Greg Gard said Monday. Gard spoke before the 18th-ranked Badgers practiced Monday; he said he didn't know whether Wahl would be available for that afternoon session.

Wahl, the Badgers' leading scorer, was injured in the first half of the Jan. 2 game against Minnesota and missed Saturday's loss at Illinois. That forced the first change to UW's starting lineup this season, with Carter Gilmore taking Wahl's place at forward.

UW (11-3, 3-1 Big Ten) plays Michigan State (11-4, 3-1) at 6 p.m. tonight at the Kohl Center.

Wahl played in 94 of 95 games over his first three seasons with the Badgers. UW is 0-2 without him in the lineup; he also missed an 86-74 loss to Michigan State in Madison last season.

"You can look at the stat sheet and the numbers and the rebounding and all that, it's the 3½ years of experience, I think, that's the biggest thing that comes to light," Gard said Monday about playing without Wahl. "And that's in a lot of ways. ... He's been in so many possessions, he's played on two championship teams, he's been in end-of-game situations. There's things that no matter what you do, you're not going to replace that. So what other guys need to do is to use their experiences to continue to get better and learn from it."

Gard said he hopes the playing experience gained by forwards Gilmore and Markus Ilver makes the Badgers a deeper team when Wahl returns. Gilmore and Ilver have both set career highs for minutes played in the last two games.