Tyler Wahl's stat line Sunday was unlike any he has had in his time starting for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team.

The senior forward attempted only five shots and pulled down only one rebound in nearly 30 minutes of the Badgers' loss to Northwestern at the Kohl Center.

Both were troubling signs for UW's most experienced player.

"That's on me," Wahl said. "I've got to be a lot more aggressive and get myself going in other ways. If I'm getting doubled in the post, I've got to find my shot a different way."

Wahl isn't the only Badgers player looking to find himself as the team starts a two-game road trip Wednesday at Penn State. And his contributions came in other forms in Sunday's loss: He tied a season high with four assists.

But the five attempts from the field tied a season low with the Jan. 3 game against Minnesota that he left after just nine minutes because of a right ankle injury. And he never has played as much as he did Sunday and finish with only one rebound.

"He's got to find a way, whether we run stuff for him or find his way to get his hands on more balls off the glass," UW coach Greg Gard said after Sunday's game. "One rebound is not — he can help us more than that. And he's got to finish in the paint, too."

Wahl got blocked late in the shot clock after he delayed on a drive then met a double team when Northwestern's Tydus Verhoeven joined Boo Buie on the block.

A pass from Max Klesmit in the final seconds before halftime gave Wahl the ball under the rim for a sweeping layup off the glass. But that was his final basket of the game. He attempted only one shot from the field in the second half, which came with just more than 12 minutes remaining.

He put his shoulder down on that second-half effort and got under the basket for an underhand shot that rimmed out.

"He's got to command it more," Gard said. "Yes, he should be finding a way to get more than five field goal attempts."

It has been five weeks since Wahl rolled his ankle against Minnesota, an injury that forced him to miss three games. He returned with three straight outings in double figures for points, but his last three have produced nine, five and five.

He was 2 of 10 in a victory at Ohio State before going 2 of 5 against Northwestern. His scoring average is down to 12.2, a point per game lower than it was when he was injured.

Wahl said the injury has been causing fewer difficulties over time.

"I'm feeling great," he said. "These last couple of games, I feel like I've been able to move a lot better than I have been. So just getting better every single day is the best I can describe it."

Wahl said opposing teams know what to expect from him, and he's not going to get open touches in the post.

"So I've got to find other ways to get my teammates involved and just play basketball the right way," he said.

The Badgers can't afford to have Wahl, their active leader with 113 games played and 72 started, worrying about his shooting, associate head coach Joe Krabbenhoft said.

"We don't as coaches ever get consumed in that in the way we coach and the way we talk," he said. "So continue to just focus on playing hard, being a good teammate. Defensively, following the rules. Offensively, picking your moments. And it's amazing how the game will reward you if you focus on everything else."

The rewards have been few for UW lately. It enters the meeting with Penn State with just two wins in its last nine games.

The gravity of the Badgers' situation isn't lost on Wahl, who said last week that there was a sense of urgency in practice. It has to be growing after another loss.

"I feel like we don't really need any one thing that's going to hit us and make us the greatest team in the country," Wahl said. "It's just going to be showing up every day. We need to do the little things perfect before we do anything else, before anyone steps out of their comfort zone and does anything big to help us."

The Badgers have given away opportunities for points with a downturn in free throw efficiency. Wahl's struggles have continued there: He was shooting 69% from the line at the semester break but is just 35% (8 of 23) in eight games since.

The free throw situation is no joke, but Wahl found a way to bring some levity into it when he met with reporters Monday.

"Everyone thinks we're going to miss and so we can just go up there and shoot it without any worries now," he said. "So we'll be good."