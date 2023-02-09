STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Tyler Wahl scored only two points in overtime Wednesday night, both on free throws, but he was involved in a lot more that got the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team a critical victory.

His pass inside for Steven Crowl led to a finish at the rim and a four-point lead in the final 90 seconds of the extra session. Wahl's block earlier on Jalen Pickett led to an empty possession for Penn State.

"I saw the old Tyler," Crowl said. "I don't know if he's completely healthy yet but he's almost there and we saw that tonight. Getting down low, making his moves that we're used to seeing and playing like the All-Big Ten, All-American that we all know he is."

Both the Badgers' 79-74 overtime triumph at Bryce Jordan Center and that Wahl was heavily involved after a down stretch for the senior forward were favorable signs for UW in the first end of what could be a path-defining road trip.

Wahl made decisive moves and powered his way to the rim, starting with the game's first possession. Those actions were sporadic at best for him lately while he has worked his way back from a right ankle injury he suffered five weeks ago.

"When I wasn't myself and we were losing these games, I had to look in the mirror and really take that upon myself and change my approach to the game," Wahl said.

The result Wednesday was 16 points, eight assists and six rebounds. UW coach Greg Gard highlighted all three numbers in praising Wahl's approach.

"He was really tentative early when he came back and I think that's affected him in terms of his approach mentally," Gard said. "We've tried to help him through it but he still has to go out there and do it and get results. And that's the best step forward for him."

Wahl was 4 of 7 for 10 points in the first half alone after going just 2 of 5 in Sunday's home loss to Northwestern. But the Badgers had to scrap to get into overtime after seeing a seven-point lead turn into a three-point deficit with a 13-3 Penn State run in the second half.

UW lost seven of nine games entering Wednesday's game, and another defeat would have been crushing. Wahl tied the game at 65-65 by getting inside with two minutes remaining in regulation and Chucky Hepburn and Seth Lundy traded 3-pointers before Hepburn couldn't get a long shot to go before the buzzer.

Emerging with a victory was another sign of fighting through the rough patches, Gard said. Another road game is ahead against Nebraska on Saturday.

"What it says to me is that this group mentally hasn't given in to all the other stuff in terms of going through a losing streak or not playing as well as we can at times," he said. "That they wanted to continue to find a way and fight through it. And it's a great testament to their togetherness, to their mindset and where it's at, their mental toughness."

It showed in overtime, Gard said, when Connor Essegian hit a 3-pointer and Max Klesmit made a great drive to the rim and finished with his left hand off the glass. Both gave UW four-point leads.

Wahl set a career high with his eight assists. His 16 points were the highest since he scored 21 in an overtime victory at Iowa on Dec. 11. The six rebounds were his highest total in his last nine games.

Penn State opted not to send double teams at Wahl and Crowl, and they responded by getting good looks from inside.

"When Tyler's playing like that, we're a hard team to guard," said Hepburn, who had a game-high 19 points. "We've got to do a better job of finding him when he's feeling it. And we definitely believe in Tyler like Tyler believes in us."

It was a massively needed performance for Wahl, Gard said.

"He's been battling like crazy and this bothers him, that he can't perform how he wants to perform or is capable of performing," Gard said. "He wants to be able to help this team win."

When they did on Wednesday, the postgame locker room was boisterous, at least judging from the noise that carried down the hallway.

"That was fun," Wahl said. "Locker room vibes are always a lot better after a win, especially if you're losing a couple games in a row."