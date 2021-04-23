UW volleyball: Top-ranked Badgers swept out of semifinals by Texas

OMAHA, Neb. — The University of Wisconsin volleyball team’s NCAA championship dreams are on hold once again.
The No. 1 seed Badgers saw their quest for the first national title in program history come up short Thursday with a loss to No. 4 Texas, 24-26, 19-25, 23-25 in a national semifinal match at the CHI Health Center Arena.
While the Badgers (18-1) head home following their first loss of the season, the Longhorns (27-1) advanced to the championship match Saturday night against No. 2 Kentucky (23-1), a four-set winner over No. 6 Washington in the other semifinal.
The Badgers were making their fourth appearance in the final four and this is the first time they failed to make it to the final match. The Badgers lost to Stanford in the championship match in 2019.
The victory for Texas avenges a 2013 loss to UW in the national semifinal. The Longhorns will be going for their third NCAA title and their first since 2012, while the Wildcats will be in pursuit of their first title. This will be Kentucky’s first time in the championship match.
The Longhorns’ powerful front line proved to be too much for the Badgers. Junior All-American Logan Eggleston led the attack with 17 kills, but she had plenty of help. Sophomore Skylar Fields had 12 kills and sophomore Asjia O’Neal and junior Brionne Butler had 11 each.
Freshman Devyn Robinson was the Badgers’ offensive leader with 14 kills, hitting .571 for the match. Seniors Dana Rettke and Grace Loberg and redshirt senior Molly Haggerty each had six kills.
“It’s certainly not the outcome that we were hoping for, but truthfully, I couldn’t be more proud of our team and our fighting spirit,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “I thought it was an epic match. I thought both teams were doing things at a really high level.
“We showed our heart to come back there in the third. I’m certainly proud of this team. They left it all out there and that’s one of the things we talked about, if somebody’s going to beat us they’re going to have be on top of their game and playing pretty well. I thought Texas was awfully good tonight.”
The Longhorns hit .301 for the match, compared to .220 for the Badgers.
The Badgers found themselves facing uphill climbs in each set.
After trailing by as many as three points early in the first set, the Badgers battled back to take a 20-16 lead, with Robinson getting three kills and a block in a five-point stretch. That would prove to be their biggest lead of the night.
But the Longhorns regained command down the stretch, beginning with a 3-0 run. The Badgers escaped one set point on a serving error by Eggleston, but the Longhorns struck back with a kill by O’Neal and a UW ballhandling error to close out the set.
Eggleston, who came into the match averaging 4.57 kills per set, outdid that with seven kills in the first set.
Texas dominated much of the second set but the Badgers managed to put together a couple good runs to make things interesting despite hitting just .105.
The Longhorns raced out to a 9-4 lead before the Badgers put together a 5-1 run that featured big kills by Robinson and Danielle Hart along with solo blocks by Robinson and Rettke.
Texas stretched the lead back out to 20-12, but UW responded with a 6-1 rally to close to within 21-18, with an ace by Haggerty capping the run.
But the Longhorns, who hit .311 for the set, responded with a 4-1 run to take command of the match.
Texas kept on rolling in the third set, jumping out to an 8-2 lead. Again, the Badgers crept up on the Longhorns with a 7-3 slow-motion run to cut the deficit to 11-9.
The Longhorns stretched their lead back to 17-13, only to see the Badgers storm back. They went on a 5-0 run to take an 18-17 lead on a kill by Haggerty.
The teams traded the lead four times with the Badgers getting a 22-21 advantage on an ace by Lauren Barnes. Texas came back with kills from O’Neal and Eggleston, but Robinson tied it at 23 with a kill.
A kill by Butler gave Texas a 24-23 lead but the Badgers appeared to have evened it up on a Texas attack error. But coach Jerritt Elliott challenged the call and it was overturned to the match winning point.
“I thought we did a great job of chipping away, staying in the moment, not being fearful of anything,” setter Sydney Hilley said. “I think that’s what got us back in the game and we were really close. We just didn’t finish it off tonight.
“I’m trying not to hang my head too much. I thought what we accomplished this season was pretty incredible. That’s what makes it so hard when you’re all in and putting your heart and soul into it and you come up a little bit short. But there’s no group I’d rather be going through a year like this with.”