UW volleyball: Top-ranked Badgers swept out of semifinals by Texas

Freshman Devyn Robinson was the Badgers’ offensive leader with 14 kills, hitting .571 for the match. Seniors Dana Rettke and Grace Loberg and redshirt senior Molly Haggerty each had six kills.

“It’s certainly not the outcome that we were hoping for, but truthfully, I couldn’t be more proud of our team and our fighting spirit,” UW coach Kelly Sheffield said. “I thought it was an epic match. I thought both teams were doing things at a really high level.

“We showed our heart to come back there in the third. I’m certainly proud of this team. They left it all out there and that’s one of the things we talked about, if somebody’s going to beat us they’re going to have be on top of their game and playing pretty well. I thought Texas was awfully good tonight.”

The Longhorns hit .301 for the match, compared to .220 for the Badgers.

The Badgers found themselves facing uphill climbs in each set.

After trailing by as many as three points early in the first set, the Badgers battled back to take a 20-16 lead, with Robinson getting three kills and a block in a five-point stretch. That would prove to be their biggest lead of the night.