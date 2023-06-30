The University of Wisconsin football program announced Friday that a key member has been suspended.

UW athletic director Chris McIntosh announced the suspension of inside linebacker Jordan Turner on Friday. McIntosh said in a release that the redshirt junior violated the the athletic department's Student-Athlete Discipline Policy.

"Turner is suspended from competition and practice pending completion of the required factual inquiry under the policy," UW's statement read. "During the suspension, Turner will remain on official squad lists and may continue to receive support service in the sports medicine facility, the academic support center and the weight training room."

UW also released a statement from Turner.

“Earlier this week, I was cited with an OWI first offense along with additional traffic violations," he said in the statement. "My parents raised me to do the right things in life, and unfortunately this time, I didn't. I made the wrong decision.

"I'm very disappointed and embarrassed, and I want to personally apologize to my parents, my teammates, my coaches, the fans and the University of Wisconsin.

"I take this matter very seriously and I vow to learn from this and be a better man going forward.”

This is the first time the policy has been used in response to an OWI offense after UW's Athletic Board in May approved a change to that triggered the policy when an athlete was cited for operating while intoxicated. UW offensive lineman Josh Seltzner was arrested for OWI on Oct. 17, 2021, in Madison. His discipline was handled internally and didn’t trigger the automatic suspension required by the student-athlete discipline policy. However, the situation prompted McIntosh to review the student-athlete discipline policy with the UW Athletic Board.

Turner emerged last season as the second-leading tackler on the team (68) while also recording five tackles for loss and two sacks in 13 games. He is among a group of key contributors returning to the Badgers at an inside linebacker unit alongside redshirt seniors Maema Njongmeta and Tatum Grass and junior Jake Chaney.