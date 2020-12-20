UW takes ride on Groshek's back

“I thought it was a tremendous performance.” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. “I thought the way he finished runs. He got off to a good start and had the big touchdown run, but I was impressed with the way he just kept driving the pile.”

It was the 130th game between the programs. This season’s game was originally scheduled for Nov. 28, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues in the Gophers program. Wisconsin (3-3, 3-3 Big Ten) entered having lost three consecutive games, not scoring more than seven points in any of them.

“I’m awfully proud of the way our guys competed and played,” Chryst said. “There was some tremendous efforts by a lot of guys. This game means something and you certainly saw that and felt it at the end.”

Minnesota (3-4, 3-4) tied it at 17 on Tanner Morgan’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Mike Brown-Stephens with 4:40 remaining. Morgan kept the 12-play, 75-yard drive alive with a 4-yard keeper on fourth down to the Wisconsin 4.

After Gelecinskyj’s 38-yard field goal put Minnesota up 10-7 midway through the third quarter, Graham Mertz completed 3 of 4 passes to move the Badgers from their own 25 to a first-and-goal at the Gophers 10.