UW System reports strong day one enrollment

SOMERS — University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson unveiled enrollment figures from the first day of the fall semester that suggest a vast majority of students have responded positively to the return of on-campus instruction. The figures suggest a modest decline of roughly 1% in enrollment across the UW System compared to 2019, while UW-Parkside, with a preliminary total of 4,547 students enrolled, experienced a 3.8% increase over fall 2019.

As part of UW-Parkside’s “Ranger Restart” plan, classes will be conducted in-person, online or a combination of the two formats. Face coverings are required in all indoor public spaces, including classrooms, and are strongly encouraged outside when physical distancing is not possible. Sixty-one percent of classes are fully online (57% of undergraduate classes; 89% of graduate classes), though 2,542 students have at least one in-person or hybrid (mixed in-person and online) class. Of the 4,547 total students, 654 are enrolled in graduate programs, an impressive 44% increase over fall 2019 enrollment data. There are 393 students in the online MBA program.

"UW-Parkside's enrollment growth is coming from enrollment gains in innovative, market-responsive, new master's and online programs and from improvements in graduation rates,” said Rob Ducoffe, provost and vice chancellor of Academic & Student Affairs at UW-Parkside.