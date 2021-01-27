UW story for Jan. 28

Much of that damage came with Maryland using a small lineup that included Donta Scott, a 6-foot-7 forward, surrounded by four guards.

“Obviously that presents some challenges and it’s going to test our adherence to rules and just playing within our system,” Gard said. “We’ve got to be better on the ball in terms of containing dribble penetration initially but also in the layers that build our defense. They, probably more than any other team just because of the lineup they put on the floor, challenge that as much as any team in the league.”

While it may seem like UW is allowing more at the rim this season, that’s not the case. The Badgers have allowed an average of 30.4 points in the paint through nine conference games, down slightly from the 31.8 they allowed during their eight-game winning streak to close last season.

UW can’t be a sieve defensively, but it really just needs to get back to shooting the ball the way it did last February and early March.

“With the amount of talent and the amount of pieces that we have on our team,” Davison said, “we know that we’re going to find a way to get the ball in the hoop one way or another.”

