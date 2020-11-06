UW: Slowly but surely Badgers getting healthier

UW has justified its decisions to cancel games this year as data-driven and because of a rise in positive tests.

Big Ten protocols state a team cannot practice or play for at least seven days if its seven-day rolling average of virus positivity rate surpasses 5% among the team and 7.5% among the team population, a situation designated as “red/red” on the league’s color-coded chart. Positivity rate is calculated by dividing the number of positive tests by the total number of tests administered.

Alvarez said both last week and this week that the games were canceled despite the Badgers’ team positivity rate not surpassing 5%, and the program was in the “orange/red” range on the league’s chart. So it was UW’s decision to not play the games, not the Big Ten’s protocol dictating the cancellations.

When the Big Ten announced it was playing football this fall after postponing the season, it released an overview of the guidelines its medical subcommittee put forth. In this document, teams that fall into the “orange/red” range are to “consider viability of continuing with scheduled competition.”

Alvarez said at news conferences following both cancellations that the program needed to stop the outbreak before playing again.