Ethan Happ and Khalil Iverson spent a portion of their postgame news conference Thursday night in a disagreement about who was better in ping-pong and video games, a playful exchange that ended without either one budging.
That banter marked the end of a relatively stress-free Senior Night for Happ and Iverson, who couldn’t have scripted a better experience for their final home games as members of the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team.
Both players produced double-doubles in the No. 21 Badgers’ 65-45 rout of Iowa, with Happ going for 21 points and 14 rebounds and Iverson finishing with 11 points and 11 rebounds as UW moved one step closer to securing a double bye in the Big Ten tournament.
It was the Badgers’ first double-digit win since Jan. 29 at Nebraska. As far as Happ and Iverson were concerned, what a perfect night to end a string of eight consecutive games that went down to the wire.
“It was definitely nice to finally stomp on someone’s throat,” Happ said, “and not have them hang around.”
Iverson came out of the game to a standing ovation with 2 minutes, 25 seconds remaining. Happ joined him a few moments later after making a free throw. The other UW senior, Charles Thomas IV, got his own curtain call with 48 seconds left.
“On a Senior Night, you want to go out on a great note,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “I think this group, those three guys, did a really good job with helping this program grow and transition. And they obviously played well their last night, so that’s always a good thing.”
Iowa trailed by as many as 28 points and didn’t put up much of a fight over the final 25 minutes of the game. How much of that had to do with the absence of coach Fran McCaffery, who was serving a two-game suspension for a tirade against an official at Ohio State on Feb. 26, is unclear.
Two stat categories told the story of UW’s dominance in the game: It finished with a 49-29 cushion in rebounding and a 36-18 advantage in points in the paint.
Happ and Iverson were the two key cogs in a defensive masterpiece for UW (21-9, 13-6 Big Ten). Iowa entered the game No. 11 nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency but averaged only 0.67 points per possession against the Badgers.
No players reached double figures for the Hawkeyes (21-9, 10-9), who shot 30.5 percent from the field. Iowa’s scoring output was its season low by a whopping 20 points, and its lowest point total since a 74-41 loss to Virginia on Nov. 25, 2016.
According to Happ, who helped hold Iowa’s leading scorer, Tyler Cook, without a point, “this is definitely one of our best defensive performances of the year.”
The Badgers led 31-22 at the half despite their top three scorers – Happ, sophomore point guard D’Mitrik Trice and sophomore guard Brad Davison – combining for one made field goal.
While the defense was doing its part, UW got a boost on the other end from Aleem Ford. The sophomore forward had been held scoreless in five of the previous seven games, but he had seven points by halftime and finished with nine of the Badgers’ 17 points off the bench against Iowa.
“Just staying ready,” Ford said. “Any given night, it can be a different person.”
Iverson, meanwhile, scored the first points of a game after finishing a drive with a one-handed dunk.
He capped off his first career double-double late in the game, much to the delight of his teammates.
“He’s done a lot of work in the shadows,” Happ said of Iverson, who’s now reached double figures four times in a five-game stretch, “so it was nice these last couple weeks for him to really hit the spotlight and you guys all see how talented he really is.”
UW put the game out of reach with a 17-6 run over the opening 8:15 of the second half. All that was left at that point was for Iverson, Happ and Thomas to soak in the experience.
“I’m not a very emotional guy,” Iverson said, “but I’m going to miss these guys.”
“I don’t want to leave,” Happ said. “I’ve definitely experienced the full five years here, but it was tough to come off the court that last time. I was trying to hide back there in the corner just so they couldn’t come get me. I was emotional, it kind of hurt to do that. But all good things come to an end.”
