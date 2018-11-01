Rutgers coach Chris Ash stated that “it’s about ourselves” when asked about what he wants to see over the Scarlet Knights’ final four games this season.
He said he wants to see his team, which can no longer make a bowl game after seven straight losses, to continue improving on defense, play well on special teams and, perhaps most importantly, score some points.
While the last part of that statement seems like an obvious goal, there might not be a better indication of the struggles facing the worst scoring offense in the country as it travels to Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday to face the University of Wisconsin.
"When you look at us offensively, there's a lot of different issues. There's not just one,” Ash said. "And it's not the same player. It's not the same unit. It's not the same call. It would be really easy if it was just one problem, and it's not. That's usually what happens when things don't go the way you want."
The Scarlet Knights’ 15.1 points per game ranks last among 130 FBS teams and would mark the worst scoring output for a Power Five team since 2015.
That average even includes Rutgers’ 35 against Texas State to begin the year. In the Scarlet Knights’ seven games since, they’ve produced just 12.3 per game and haven’t scored more than 17 in a single week.
Ash said one of the biggest issues comes from giving the ball away. Rutgers also ranks last in the country with 21 turnovers and threw a nation-leading 17 interceptions in its first eight games. Freshman starting quarterback Artur Sitowski has completed less than 50 percent of his passes this season for 839 yards with three touchdowns and 15 picks.
"We've got to be able to take care of the football,” Ash said. "We have not done that consistently enough. When we have done it, we've had a chance to be in games, and when we don't, obviously it gets ugly in a hurry."
The Scarlet Knights’ six turnovers in Week 3 led to an embarrassing 55-14 loss at Kansas, and they committed five in a 34-7 loss at Maryland three weeks ago.
Their offense may be the biggest factor holding back Rutgers from improving in Ash’s third year as head coach, and the former UW defensive coordinator could be on the hot seat soon without noticeable improvements.
While nothing about the Scarlet Knights’ season appears positive on the surface, Ash said he doesn’t believe his group’s as far away as it looks.
"I've said probably over and over and over, and nobody really wants to probably believe me, is I don't think we're that far away,” Ash said. "We are details away from where we need to be, but we're not light years away from where we need to be."
Rutgers did, after all, take Northwestern to the wire just one week before the Wildcats buried the Badgers’ Big Ten West chances in Evanston on Saturday.
The Scarlet Knights end their 2018 season with a brutal stretch — at UW, vs. Michigan, vs. Penn State and at Michigan State. Whether it adds to Rutgers’ win total or not, all Ash can ask for is progress.
“If you watch the film, you can see flashes of really exceptional plays,” UW inside linebacker T.J. Edwards said. "It’s one of those things where you really don’t look at their record at all. You look at their scheme and what they’re doing. They’re doing some really impressive things, so we’ve got to prepare to play our best game."
Wisconsin will have its starting quarterback available Saturday against Rutgers.
Alex Hornibrook was taken off the Badgers' updated injury report Thursday, and coach Paul Chryst confirmed the junior has cleared the concussion protocol.
Safety Scott Nelson (right leg) was ruled out Thursday, along with cornerback Travian Blaylock (right leg) and fullback Mason Stokke (left leg).
UW listed left tackle Cole Van Lanen (left leg) as out Monday but upgraded him to questionable Thursday.
Safety D'Cota Dixon (right leg), defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (left leg) and cornerback Deron Harrell (right leg) all remained questionable, although defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard indicated on Wednesday that Dixon and Loudermilk are nearing a return after the duo has missed the past three games.
