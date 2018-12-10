University of Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is 3 for 3 and right guard Beau Benzschawel is two-for-two on first-team All-American honors this season.
After receiving the honor from Walter Camp last week, both were named to The Associated Press All-America first team on Monday morning.
Taylor added a third first-team honor Monday, earning the same designation from the Football Writers Association of America.
Badgers left guard Michael Deiter made the AP's second team, the same place he also earned from Walter Camp.
The NCAA recognizes five All-American teams for consensus honors. Sporting News will reveal theirs Tuesday and the American Football Coaches Association's All-American teams are scheduled for a Wednesday release.
The three first-team selections make Taylor an NCAA consensus All-American, UW's first since Ryan Ramczyk in 2016. Taylor's also the first Badgers sophomore to earn that title since guard Ray Keeler in 1913.
If Taylor garners the same honors from Sporting News and the American Football Coaches Association, he'll be UW's first NCAA unanimous All-American since Melvin Gordon in 2014.
Badgers left guard Michael Deiter also made the FWAA first team. It's the first time the senior's been selected as a first-team All-American. He earned second-team honors from the AP and Walter Camp.
Taylor led the country in rushing with 1,989 yards this season and scored 15 touchdowns. He became UW's fourth Doak Walker Award winner last week.
Deiter's started a program-record 53 games at left tackle, left guard and center.
• The College Football Playoff semifinalists combined to place 10 players on The Associated Press All-America first team, including a high of four from No. 1 Alabama.
The Crimson Tide had six players chosen to the three All-America teams, more than any other school. No. 2 Clemson has three first-teamers, No. 4 Oklahoma has two All-Americans — including quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray — and No. 3 Notre Dame had one.
The Tide and Sooners meet in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 29 and the Tigers play the Fighting Irish at the Cotton Bowl that day. The winners meet in the College Football Playoff national championship game Jan. 7 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
The playoff teams combined for 17 overall selections on the teams chosen by a panel of AP poll voters and released Monday.
The Tide placed two players on each side of the ball, with Outland Trophy winner Quinnen Williams highlighting the defense. Receiver Jerry Jeudy, offensive tackle Jonah Williams and safety Deionte Thompson also made the first team while Tua Tagovailoa was the second-team quarterback.
Tagovailoa finished second behind Murray in the Heisman voting on Saturday. Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins was the third-team quarterback after finishing third in the Heisman voting.
Clemson placed defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Clelin Ferrell on the first team, and offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt. Cornerback Julian Love represented Notre Dame on the first team.
Clemson, Oklahoma and LSU each had four players on the three teams, trailing only Alabama. Notre Dame, Kentucky, Iowa, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Washington and Wisconsin each had three overall selections.
Kentucky placed two players on the first team: linebacker Josh Allen and guard Bunchy Stallings. The Wildcats have not an AP All-American since receiver/kick returner Derek Abney in 2002.
