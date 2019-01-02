David Edwards' nagging shoulder injury won't prevent him from taking a shot at the NFL.
The University of Wisconsin right tackle announced via Twitter on Tuesday that he plans to skip his senior season with the Badgers to enter the NFL Draft.
"After careful consideration, I've decided to forgo my final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL Draft," Edwards tweeted. "I've had the chance of a lifetime to call myself a Badger and it's hard to leave behind something that means so much to me, but it's always been my dream to play pro football. I couldn't be more excited to pursue the opportunity."
Edwards submitted his name to the NFL College Advisory Committee last season, after his redshirt sophomore year, and received a second-round grade before opting to return.
