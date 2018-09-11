A judge ordered Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus to stand trial Tuesday on charges that he sexually assaulted two drunken women this spring, rejecting a motion from his attorneys to dismiss one of the counts alleging that the women weren't as impaired as investigators say.
Prosecutors charged Cephus in August with second- and third-degree sexual assault, both of which are felonies. The second-degree charge carries a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison. According to a criminal complaint, Cephus sexually assaulted two drunken women at once in the bedroom of his apartment in April.
Cepus, a 6-foot-1 junior from Macon, Georgia, has said the sex was consensual and denied any wrongdoing. He attended the hearing but did not testify. Afterward, he told reporters he was innocent and doing "great."
"I know the truth, they know the truth," Cephus said, standing in front of about a dozen supporters. "I look forward to clearing my name and fighting for who I am."
His attorney, Stephen Meyer, pledged a vigorous defense at trial.
• Hurricane Florence has forced the cancellation of several Top 25 games this weekend, including No. 13 Virginia Tech's home game against East Carolina, No. 14 West Virginia's trip to North Carolina State and No. 18 UCF's game at North Carolina.
The Category 4 storm's approach led to a series of schedule adjustments Tuesday for teams in the Carolinas and Virginia. The University of Virginia's scheduled home game Saturday against Ohio was relocated to Nashville, Tennessee and the start time for Wake Forest's Atlantic Coast Conference home game Thursday against Boston College was moved up. The decisions were made as Florence appears set to come ashore along the Carolinas' coastline late Thursday or early Friday with strong winds and heavy rain.
• All-America running back Bryce Love will miss No. 9 Stanford's game against UC Davis on Saturday with an injury.
Cardinal coach David Shaw would not disclose specifics about Love's injury. Love was the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season after running for 2,118 yards. He had 126 yards on 22 carries last week in a victory against Southern California after being held to 29 yards by San Diego State in the opener.
Gymnastics
A woman has filed a lawsuit against Michigan State University, saying she became pregnant after she was drugged and raped by Larry Nassar when he was a medical student in 1992 but that campus police refused to investigate.
The lawsuit was among dozens filed to meet a Monday deadline for legal claims against Michigan State, although the complaint might be too old to qualify for a share of $75 million set aside by the university for victims who aren't part of a larger $425 million settlement.
Nassar, 55, became a sports doctor at MSU and for elite U.S. gymnasts but now is in prison for child pornography crimes and molesting female athletes with his hands.
Tennis
The chair umpire who penalized Serena Williams a game in the U.S. Open final has been assigned to officiate the Davis Cup semifinal matches between the United States and Croatia, The Associated Press has learned.
International Tennis Federation spokeswoman Heather Bowles confirmed to the AP on Tuesday that Carlos Ramos was chosen to work at the best-of-five series between the countries that begins Friday and concludes Sunday in Zadar, Croatia.
The U.S. team includes Jack Sock, Sam Querrey, Steve Johnson, Mike Bryan and rookie Frances Tiafoe.
Ramos was in the chair at Flushing Meadows last Saturday when Naomi Osaka won her first Grand Slam title by beating 23-time major champion Williams 6-2, 6-4. That match descended into chaos — with thousands of spectators booing and both players crying during the trophy ceremony — after Williams confronted Ramosabout his rulings.
Williams, a 36-year-old American, was fined a total of $17,000 by the U.S. Open's tournament referee the next day for three code violations.
Hockey
Steve Yzerman stepped down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning after building them into a perennial contender, handing the reins to longtime assistant Julien BriseBois just two days before training camp.
Yzerman will move to a senior adviser role working under BriseBois and he said he was "100 percent committed" to the Lightning this season. Beyond that, Yzerman's future is cloudy and BriseBois is now in charge.
Auto racing
Kimi Raikkonen is leaving Ferrari for Sauber and will be replaced by rookie Charles Leclerc.
Raikkonen, who won the 2007 Formula One title with Ferrari, will be heading back to Sauber from next season while Leclerc will take his seat alongside Sebastian Vettel.
The 20-year-old Leclerc is touted as one of the most talented young drivers in F1 and had been widely expected to move to Ferrari if Raikkonen left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.