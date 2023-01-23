UW: Recruit plays in memory of late father

Cole LaCrue always planned to head to Section 119 of Empower Field at Mile High Stadium after winning a state championship, though he needed to slightly alter his initial idea.

LaCrue and Broomfield High School claimed the Colorado Class 4A title in early December and the quarterback, his injured leg and all, went over to the section of the stadium where he would watch the games with his late father, Joe LaCrue. Cole and one of his two younger brothers, Ty LaCrue, started going to Denver Broncos games when they were 5 or 6 years old, trading opportunities to watch the home team play.

“My original plan was to climb over but then I saw security, so I was like, ‘You know what? I'll do something else,’” Cole LaCrue said.

Cole and Ty, a sophomore lineman for Broomfield, visited that section after they won the state title.

“I was pretty much crying the entire time,” Cole LaCrue said. “Ty was the one that was talking.”

Said Ty LaCrue: “I pretty much just ran over and said, ‘Let's effing go,’ and a lot of things like that. Gave Cole a hug, and then ran back over to the team."

Joe LaCrue died of complications due to COVID-19 in November 2020. Cole LaCrue, who signed with the University of Wisconsin football program in December 2022, remembers his dad as a “fun guy,” but one who also meant business and would push him. Cole LaCrue last saw his father Nov. 7, and the elder LaCrue tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after that.

Sports were the family’s world. Joe LaCrue coached football, baseball and basketball.

“For me, he was my first coach ever, going back to flag (football), and I remember even watching film with him and talking defense with me because he was a defensive guy,” Cole LaCrue said. “I think that helped me on my aspect of the game because I feel like my IQ was a lot more advanced than most kids my age.

“And even when I grew up and started getting older and older, we would still talk about ball and I was still learning stuff about the game from him.”

Those closest to Cole saw him change after his father’s death, both on and off the field. Ty saw his older brother become tougher in football, but the two emerged closer as friends.

Courtney Beghtol, the LaCrue brothers' mother, saw roles change for Cole after Joe’s death. But the family as a whole also needed to change its dynamic to “more of a unit” than she being the lone parent with the kids, including 11-year-old brother Zane, despite her divorce from Joe when Cole was 7 years old.

“And sometimes I let him take the role when stuff needs to be discussed with the boys, and I feel like he has a different take on it than I do,” Beghtol said. “He'll have talks with Zane. When he doesn't want to listen to me, he'll listen to Cole. So I feel like it kind of just changed our dynamics where he had to kind of step into more of a real leadership role in the family.”

Cole embraced the increased responsibility with his brothers, and his father’s death drove home the importance of taking advantage of spending time with them.

“I've seen our relationship blossom with these two,” Cole said. “And then just realize what I have to do for my mom and be the son that she needs and realize she's gonna need a lot more help.”

The LaCrue brothers honored their father this past football season not just by winning a state championship, but also with a decal on their helmets.

“The cool thing about the decal color is it's in the Broncos’ font. It's the same colors,” Cole said. “We did that in honor of him just because of how big of a Broncos fan he was.”

A season to remember

LaCrue’s recruiting process turned up a notch during his senior season, and Sports Illustrated listed him in early September as one of the sleepers in the 2023 class. He previously announced an FBS offer from Central Michigan, but he made an unofficial visit to UW the weekend of the Washington State game and developed a relationship with the old Badgers staff.

Colorado, Tulane and UW then offered him a scholarship within a span of days from late October to early November. He announced his decision to become a Badger two years to the day he last saw his father.

LaCrue, a consensus three-star recruit by all four major recruiting services, stuck with his commitment. Initial talks earlier in December, including one with coach Luke Fickell, helped reassure him that UW was the right fit.

“And then (Dec. 1), I hopped on the phone with coach Fickell for the first time, and man, I was impressed by his tone,” LaCrue said in early December. “I was impressed by what he wants to do. And obviously, not often do you get to play for a coach that’s been in the playoffs.

“So I'm excited for the opportunity that I have on hand, and I'm ready to show why the old staff picked me because I think I'm the guy. And if they want to bring anybody in, I’m gonna beat them out and show them that I’m the true dude.”

LaCrue finished his senior season completing 64% of his passes for 2,647 yards and 26 touchdowns to six interceptions, according to MaxPreps. He also ran the ball 135 times for 808 yards and an additional 20 touchdowns.

LaCrue earned all-state and player of the year honors, and the Denver Post named him as one of 40 standouts on its All-Colorado team.

He and his Broomfield teammates received another opportunity to head into Mile High Stadium on Dec. 18, when the Broncos hosted the Arizona Cardinals. He got the chance to meet Russell Wilson, the former Badgers signal-caller.

“We talked about the town — he said I’ll love it,” LaCrue said. “He says he’s going to probably visit up soon and meet coach Fickell. And we just talked about how his experience was and how he's excited to see a Colorado kid go. He's gonna look forward to watching me. Hopefully I start one day is what he told me, so that's pretty exciting.”

LaCrue thinks his dad would have been excited for his son to meet Wilson.

“But at the same time, my dad also would probably feel bittersweet because Russell Wilson beat us in Super Bowl XLVIII,” LaCrue said. “So there definitely would be, I think, a little bit of a sarcasm to it, but I think he'd be thrilled that I had the opportunity to talk to a pro and especially a guy that was a former Badger.”

Fickell said last month that he trusted those on staff who previously evaluated LaCrue, but he had Mike Brown, UW’s new associate head coach and wide receivers coach, watch him during the state championship game.

“That's the best thing I know when coach Brown came back from that state championship game that he felt more than anything, he said, ‘This guy's a winner. This guy's a leader,’ and for me, on top of all the other things that we felt like he fits what it is that we want to do,” Fickell said. “I think he's a great fit.”

LaCrue “achieved a lifelong dream” to play a sport at the Division I level. He planned to enroll early at UW and will find himself among one of four new members of the program in the revamped quarterback room. Transfers Nick Evers (previously at Oklahoma), Braedyn Locke (Mississippi State) and Tanner Mordecai (Southern Methodist) also will be new quarterback additions for the Badgers.

“I think I'm special already, but I just want to see how much better I get with a good coach and a good trainer and just see how much more talent, and how much more I develop throughout these years of college,” LaCrue said.

“It’s definitely sad. I’ll miss going to Zane or Ty’s games, but I'm excited about it, man. I'm ready to show Wisconsin what I can do.”