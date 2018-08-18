University of Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus tweeted Saturday evening that he’s taking a leave of absence from the Badgers as the Dane County District Attorney’s office intends to issue charges against him for an incident that occurred in April.
Cephus denied any wrongdoing in his statement, tweeting that he’s “been wrongfully accused of unlawful conduct” and “is innocent of any allegations associated with this consensual relationship.”
The specific charges against Cephus are not yet known. Per a UW official, Cephus spoke with Badgers coach Paul Chryst earlier Saturday about taking a leave of absence, and the team was notified at a regularly scheduled meeting later in the day.
“My football family has been supportive to me and I have too much respect for Coach Chryst, his staff and my teammates to become a distraction in what I know will be an outstanding year for the Badgers,” Cephus said in his statement on Twitter. “I realize that I don’t have the relationships and political pull that others may have here at the University or with the Dane County District Attorney’s office, but I am going to fight to clear my name of these allegations. ... I will not be defined by these allegations or this episode.”
Cephus, a junior, was projected to be the Badgers’ top target in the passing game this season. He caught 30 passes for 501 yards and six touchdowns in just nine games last year before breaking his leg at Indiana on Nov. 4.
UW opens its season Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky at Camp Randall Stadium.
