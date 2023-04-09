University of Wisconsin running backs Braelon Allen and Chez Mellusi are on the same schedule.

Both are planning for this fall to be their last at the college level. Allen, a junior from Fond du Lac, has made it known since coming to UW he planned to be in college for the minimum three seasons before making the leap to the pros. Mellusi will be out of eligibility after this season, barring an injury that forces him to seek a medical redshirt, and wants to take his shot at the next level.

Allen and Mellusi both want the NFL to be in their futures, which is why the “intense” style of new running backs coach Devon Spalding works for both of UW’s top tailbacks.

“When I first met him, he immediately told me about his goals, expectations and the standard that he was gonna hold,” Mellusi said. “So as soon as we got on the field and I realized what he expects out of me and the rest of the group and the standard he holds me and Braelon to, I knew that he was going to be a great coach for us. Because he's on our (butt) all the time. He makes sure he gets the best out of us. You know, it's all you can really ask.”

Allen agreed, adding that Spalding’s attention to detail in meetings has helped simplify things for the backs as they transition to a new offense under coordinator Phil Longo.

All four of the UW running backs asked about Spalding last week used the word “intense” to describe him; Spalding did as well when asked what he’s like as a coach.

“I love the game of football,” Spalding said. “The game of football has given me everything that I have today, just like a lot of other coaches. Growing up, I didn't have a father in my life so all my football coaches were my fathers, and it’s the whole reason I decided to get into coaching was to be able to help me be that type of person for other people.

“And I think the game should be played a certain way and I want to hold the guys in my room to that standard, but more importantly, I tell them this all the time, I want them to hold me to that standard as well.”

Spalding declines to be specific when the topic of improvements needed from Allen or Mellusi arises. He keeps his messages limited to film sessions and on the field at spring practices. What’s clear is that Spalding’s history as a running back carries weight with his new pupils.

He spent four years as a tailback and another as a receiver at Central Michigan from 2014-18, amassing 2,059 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns. He took a job as a graduate assistant under Badgers coach Luke Fickell at Cincinnati in 2019 before becoming the running backs coach at Youngstown State.

“I think he came in and as soon as we sat down and watched film with him, it was like another running back was in the room because he sees what he sees, he understands what you see and he feels it,” Mellusi said. “Watching film with him, talking football with him, was a super easy transition.”

Here are a few other notes from the past week of spring practices:

Kicking competition altered

UW hasn’t done much work on special teams this spring, though Saturday’s practice at Camp Randall Stadium featured the most time spent on the kicking game of any of the seven practices thus far.

However, a noteworthy change in the battle for the role of placekicker seemed to occur last week. Junior Vito Calvaruso, who transferred to UW from Arkansas for a chance to be more than a kickoff specialist, didn’t try field goals in Thursday or Saturday’s practice. He was not announced by UW’s staff as having a long-term injury, and he did participate in those practices, booting kickoffs as players drilled kick coverage and blocking for returns.

Nathanial Vakos, a transfer from Ohio, missed his one field-goal chance Saturday after going 4-for-4 on kicks inside 45 yards on Thursday.

“There's going to be competition at kicker,” said Matt Mitchell, UW’s outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator, “but Vakos, the transfer from Ohio, is an (freshman) All-American. You can definitely tell the ball comes off his foot well inside (the McClain Center).”

Mitchell said kickers are still being evaluated, and the coaches’ ideal plan would be to have one kicker handling kickoff and placekicking duties. However, Mitchell said the staff is open to splitting those roles between players if that’s what best suits their skills.

Goetz sharing wisdom

A theme of Friday’s availability with outside linebackers was how this position group that had spent years developing skills to play on the line of scrimmage was adjusting to playing in more space. New defensive coordinator Mike Tressel is putting the outside linebackers in different spots pre-snap, which can put players in places on the field they’ve never tried to play before.

Senior C.J. Goetz, a sixth-year player from Muskego, said he’s trying to help newbies such as transfer Jeff Pietrowski and freshman Jordan Mayer learn to develop feel when dropping into coverage.

“I think the biggest thing is just having confidence and knowing what you're doing,” Goetz said. “And another thing is just eyes play a big factor on it. When you first start dropping, for some reason you want to look at where you're dropping because you think like a receiver’s gonna be there. But once you trust it, you keep your eyes on the quarterback and on the ball, it allows you to get to your spot while being able to see what's going on around you.”

Goetz is as good of a source as any in the position group, as the 6-foot-3, 235-pounder doesn’t quite fit the mold of a solid zone pass defender, but he posted a PFF Coverage Grade of 73.6 last season on 118 pass coverage snaps. His grade was third best on the team.