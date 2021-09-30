UW preview: WR Pryor, offense working to stay on task during slump

Pryor has seen some downturns in his sixth season at UW. Few have felt as frustrating as this 1-2 start, the worst under coach Paul Chryst, but Pryor has seen bleak times in his career. He compared it to the back-to-back losses in the middle of the 2019 season that threatened to derail a hot start and the last two months of the 2018 season in which the Badgers couldn’t get out of their own way. He’s also been through injuries that kept him off the field.

But Pryor also has seen the highs, like the 2017 season in which the Badgers went undefeated in the regular season. Pryor’s perspective is valuable and necessary on a team that’s struggling to score points and consistently get the ball to its best weapons, himself included.

He’s not quite saying “this too shall pass,” but Pryor’s intent on making sure his teammates are keeping their eyes on the road ahead of them — namely nine consecutive weeks with games, eight of which against Big Ten Conference opponents — and not on the rearview mirror.