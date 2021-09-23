 Skip to main content
UW preview: No. 12 Irish face No. 18 Wisconsin with OL work in progress
Wisconsin football

UW preview: No. 12 Irish face No. 18 Wisconsin with OL work in progress

When it comes to producing NFL-quality offensive linemen, Notre Dame and Wisconsin have been among the best programs in the country.

The Fighting Irish have 12 offensive linemen on NFL rosters to start this season and the Badgers have eight.

Quality offensive line play has become such an identifiable part of the success at Notre Dame and Wisconsin that both teams’ linemen landed an endorsement deal with a barbecue restaurant chain this summer.

Big men on campus, indeed.

No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0) faces No. 18 Wisconsin (1-1) on Saturday at Solider Field in Chicago in a game being billed as the Jack Coan Bowl for the former Badgers quarterback who now starts for the Irish.

But the guys lining up in front of Coan have been the big story at Notre Dame. One of the nation’s top offensive line factories has struggled to get its latest model fully operational.

After replacing four linemen currently on NFL rosters, the Fighting Irish have permitted 14 sacks, tied for second-most in the country, and have not been opening holes for the running game. Wisconsin’s defense will be the toughest test yet for Notre Dame’s rebuilt line.

“No doubt. We’re still going to show up, though,” Irish coach Brian Kelly said with a laugh.

Notre Dame as had three different starters at left tackle after highly touted freshman Blake Fisher was injured in the opener against Florida State. He remains out and his initial replacement, Michael Carmody, is a game-time decision, Kelly said Thursday.

The Irish are simultaneously trying to find the best combination of players up front and developing depth with inexperienced players such as sophomore Tosh Baker, who started at left tackle last week, and freshman Joe Alt. Kelly said he is optimistic about the future with these players, but the reality is the future is now.

“So, look, we are transitioning on the offensive line, but we are so excited about the young players and the veterans that are playing their butts off as as we go through this transition on the offensive line,” Kelly said.

The Badgers come into the game with only four sacks, but they get back one of their best pass rushers in linebacker Leo Chenal, who missed the first two games after testing positive for COVID-19. Chenal had three sacks in seven games last season and should bolster Wisconsin’s edge rush to go along with the interior push from tackles Matt Henningsen and Keeanu Benton.

“He’s kind of freaky, athletic, we know that,” Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said of Chenal. “He’s an imposing guy playing that position. Find ways to get him downhill and wreck a game for an offense.”

Notes

Coan was Wisconsin’s QB1 going into last season, but a foot injury opened the door for Graham Mertz, a highly touted 2019 recruit. After the 2020 season, Coan transferred to Notre Dame to finish his college career .

So far, advantage Irish. Coan has gotten knocked around behind that transitioning line, but still managed to pass for 828 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Irish have also worked in mobile freshman Tyler Buchner at quarterback in an effort to boost the running game, but he was limited last week by a hamstring issue.

Mertz, meanwhile, has not thrown a touchdown pass this season. The sophomore was especially sloppy in the opening loss to Penn State and Wisconsin leaned on its running game to beat Eastern Michigan two weeks ago.

“We all understand that’s the storyline that’s out there, but it’s important for Graham and our whole team to know that what’s awesome about football, it’s a team sport,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. “It’s going to take our team going up against a very good Notre Dame team. That’s where the game’s going to be played.”

  • The Irish and Badgers have played 16 times, but not since 1964. Notre Dame beat the Badgers 31-7 in the head coaching debut of Ara Parseghian.

The teams have also played at Soldier Field before: In 1929, won 19-0 under Knute Rockne.

A victory Saturday for Notre Dame will give Kelly 106 in 12 seasons with the Irish to and push him past Rockne for most in program history.

+6 
Brian Kelly mug

Kelly
+6 
Jack Coan mug

Coan
+6 
Paul Chryst h/s 2018

Chryst
+6 
Graham Mertz 2021

Mertz
+6 
Leo Chenal h/s

L. Chenal

Kickoff

Teams: No. 18 Wisconsin (1-1) vs. No. 12 Notre Dame (3-0)

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Solider Field, Chicago

TV: FOX

Radio: WOKY (920 AM)

Key matchup: Notre Dame's pass protection vs. Wisconsin's pass rush. Inexperience with injuries piled on top have led to poor protection for Irish QB Jack Coan, a Wisconsin transfer. Notre Dame has allowed 14 sacks, tied for second-most in the country. The Badgers have only four sacks, but expect to have OLB Leo Chenal back after a positive COVID-19 test sidelined him for two games. Chenal led the team with three sacks in seven games last season.

Players to watch: Notre Dame — RB Kyren Williams. The sophomore has 211 yards rushing (4.59 per rush), 155 receiving (14.9 per catch) and four touchdowns. Wisconsin — QB Graham Mertz. The sophomore has yet to throw a touchdown pass.

Fun facts: With a victory, Brian Kelly will surpass Knute Rockne as the winningest coach in Notre Dame history. Kelly is 105-39 in his 12th season with the Irish. Rockne was 105-12-5 from 1918-30 at Notre Dame. ... The Badgers have played three previous games at Soldier Field, going 2-1. In 1929, they lost to Notre Dame at Soldier Field.

