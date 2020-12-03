UW preview: Injuries, opt out have depleted the Badgers' secondary

“I’ve liked their approach. And not just in the top group, I think really the position group as a whole has had a good week and really a weekend,” Chryst said. “As a competitor, you rise up to that challenge. There’s an opportunity within every challenge. The respect for their receivers and what they do in the passing game probably led to our guys also having a good week because they know they better have a good week of preparation.”

While the lineup and rotation of the cornerbacks will change without Wildgoose, one thing that won’t change is their aggressiveness. UW was flagged for defensive pass interference four times against Northwestern, including one penalty that negated an interception by Williams.

Chryst, Williams and Hicks have said since that game that they believed the Badgers’ corners were playing within the rules. Williams went further in joking that the officials may have had Wildcats’ purple on under their shirts. But Leonhard said he encouraged his defensive backs to continue attacking the ball in the air.

“The emphasis with officials is finding a way to play the football, find a way to get your eyes back and play the football. In my opinion, they were doing that,” Leonhard said.