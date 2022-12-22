UW: Players who tested the transfer portal must earn respect back with Badgers

To Rodas Johnson, the bond of being teammates outweighs just about anything.

Commit a dumb penalty, make a mental mistake, miss a tackle, whatever — Johnson has your back if you’re wearing the same uniform. Johnson’s learning now that list includes a dalliance in the transfer portal.

Eleven players who started the year on UW’s roster entered the transfer portal over the past 10 weeks, but two of them have stated their intentions to return. Redshirt freshman Markus Allen and senior offensive guard Michael Furtney announced they were entering the portal, but have since announced they’d return to UW under new coach Luke Fickell.

“Those guys are our brothers,” Johnson said last week. “They’re going to have to work (to) earn some respect back, but they’re brothers.”

Player movement in and out of the program has been a hot topic since Fickell was hired on Nov. 27. Not only was Fickell’s hire a surprise, but the changes he is expected to bring put into doubt players’ fit and their roles in new systems on both sides of the ball.

The players who stayed locked into the program, at least the ones made available to reporters last week, don’t begrudge their teammates who sought other opportunities.

“It's a business, at the end of the day,” linebacker Maema Njongmeta said. “I'm not gonna fault someone for making a decision at the time that they felt was best for them. And like I said, if you want to win games, you want to be a Badger, you're here, you're willing to put the work in, not just talk about it, but be about it? That’s all I can ask for in a teammate.”

Furtney entered the portal on Dec. 5, but withdrew his name on Dec. 12 after speaking with Fickell, UW’s new offensive coordinator Phil Longo and new offensive line coach Jack Bicknell. He only missed one practice and is back with the team. He’s listed as the starting left guard for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State on Dec. 27.

“I think it's good to kind of have a guy that's been around a while, been through, seen some things, and has that experience that maybe you know us in our third year haven't quite had yet,” offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini said of Furtney’s return. “It's good for him to be able to take on that leadership role and help develop some of these young guys.”

Allen, who entered the portal Oct. 16 after not playing in UW’s loss at Michigan State, is not practicing with the team. He committed to Minnesota after six weeks in the portal, but Allen told BadgerExtra that conversations with Fickell — who offered him a scholarship to Cincinnati out of high school — influenced his decision to return.

A UW spokesperson said because Allen has been away from the program since mid-October, it was decided he would rejoin team activities in January.

Receiver Chimere Dike, a junior who’s stepped into a leadership role this season and who shared a position room with Allen for two seasons, said Allen is a good person who will be met warmly upon his return.

“I think Markus’ a fantastic guy,” Dike said. “I really enjoyed him on the team. I always wished what's best for him. So I'm not exactly sure on the whole situation, just because it's still a little bit in the works, I think. But I just want what's best for the team, and I just want what's best for our program at the end of the day. That's my hope. Obviously, Markus is a great guy and I appreciate the time I’ve spent with them. If it comes to it that we’re teammates again, obviously I'll welcome him with open arms.”

Not everyone in the program shares that thought. Jack Cichy, an offensive assistant who has worked with the tight ends this season, posted then deleted a tweet that didn’t name Allen but appeared directed at him.

“...ran the wrong routes consistently, dropped countless passes in game and practice… couldn’t take responsibility and enters portal… commit to rival… decommit and expect to be welcomed back… kids are so soft it’s embarrassing,” Cichy wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Cichy replied to that tweet with a post that is still public. It reads: “should I have kept my mouth shut? Absolutely, but I care too much about this place to do that. If you think we’re gonna have any different results from the past two years by welcoming back people who jumped ship, think again.”

Fickell made his thoughts on the matter clear at a news conference last week, saying until players in the portal don’t speak with him he thinks there’s a chance for them to return.

UW sophomore running back Braelon Allen said that Allen and Furtney’s contributions to the team outweigh any misgivings about their exploration of the portal.

“It's welcome back for me,” Allen said. “There's two guys who helped this team tremendously and two guys that everybody loves to have in the locker room. So I think that makes it a lot easier and a lot better just having guys who you want on the team just as a person. Definitely makes the situation better.”