UW: Players step up in battle for roles

Paul Chryst referred to this week as a transitional time for the University of Wisconsin football team.

Players will get informed of their status on the two-deep or the scout teams, if training camp reps hadn’t already shown that cutoff, and the team will begin practicing in the morning as they will throughout the season.

Transition is also needed at UW’s inside linebacker position, where the Badgers are trying to replace an All-American in Leo Chenal and an All-Big Ten first-teamer in Jack Sanborn. The competition at that spot has been the tightest of UW’s training camp, and all four camp practices open to reporters featured multiple pairings working with the starting defense.

Chryst said that competition is still going as the Badgers sit less than two weeks from their opener against Illinois State on Sept. 3 at Camp Randall Stadium.

“For a long time there’s been a luxury where you’ve got such good players inside,” Chryst said. “I think we got a group now that can be really good players, and they are, but there’s not the separation (from the rest of the position group).”

UW hired Mark D’Onofrio as inside linebackers coach this summer and he told reporters that he gave the entire group a blank slate, allowing any of them to move into the starting unit if their practice performance earned that spot. But five players — Jake Chaney, Tatum Grass, Maema Njongmeta, Bryan Sanborn and Jordan Turner — have all practiced well enough to make naming two starters difficult.

Naming starters might not matter as much in recent seasons, D’Onofrio said, because he won’t cap how many inside linebackers play if more than two have earned playing time.

“I've always said to players, players grade themselves, right?” D’Onofrio said. “I watch the tape and I've got to make a hard decision on whether or not I see it as a plus or a minus, or a bonus play or whatever it is I'm grading. But the players grade themselves, I'm just the umpire.

“So at the end of the day, OK, how many of you are playing at the standard, dictates how many people play. No restriction on it as far as it's got to be one or two. If four guys are playing at a standard that we've had here, then they'll have opportunities to get in the game.”

Inside linebackers are tasked with making numerous defensive calls, including relaying the play from the sideline to the defensive huddle and calling out changes if an offense’s formation or motion dictates them. Chryst said he believes in all five players competing for top roles to be able to communicate that information effectively.

“(Communication) is part of playing the position,” Chryst said. “That is part of your job. The group is a sharp group and they’ve been good on that.

“We’ve got four guys that I feel are stepping up … This isn’t a situation where, ‘Jeez, we can’t find one.’"

Furtney a camp standout

Senior Michael Furtney is getting rewarded for sticking it out at UW.

The Milan, Michigan, product is slated to be the Badgers’ starting right guard after being a reserve for four seasons.

“The biggest thing I’ve really brought to this camp is my consistency,” Furtney said. “It's something that I've always prided myself on — when you're playing next me, you know what you're going to get. I'm going to give you everything I have, the best I got. And I think I'm not letting my lows get too low and I'm trying to keep my highs high. So not doing the whole roller coaster thing, trying to bring up that level of consistency to a higher level of play. I think that's been a big focus for me this fall.”

Chryst said Furtney’s dedication to improving throughout his career is an example for younger players.

“He’s had a great focus for this whole year and he’s taking advantage of it,” Chryst said. “He knows who he is, and therefore he can really be focused on, ‘What do I need to do to get better and how can I really use my strengths to be as helpful to this team as I can?’”

Engram in the booth

UW offensive coordinator Bobby Engram will call plays from the coaches’ box during games this season.

Engram was in the booth for the Badgers’ open practice Sunday and Chryst confirmed that’s where Engram will be stationed. UW’s play-callers in recent seasons — Paul Chryst and Joe Rudolph — were on the sidelines. Engram is calling plays for the first time in his college or NFL coaching career.