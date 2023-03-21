Alexander Smith paused and had to make sure he chose the right words.

The sixth-year cornerback for the University of Wisconsin football team is ever the diplomat, and he wasn’t going to go so far as to say that some practices during his career have been boring. But he also wasn’t going to oversell the amount of action that came his way as the UW passing attack struggled the past few seasons.

“You learn how to make it fun,” Smith said. “But there definitely weren’t as many targets all the time. There’d definitely be days when you would just be running around covering guys.”

Smith said this knowing he’ll have plenty chances to make plays on the ball when the Badgers’ spring practices begin Saturday. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s Air Raid offense is going to test the UW secondary in a way it hasn’t been challenged in practice. But before the offense can do that, there’s been a good deal of prepping done for the structural changes to how the Badgers will practice.

First, UW isn’t going to huddle under Longo. That doesn’t mean they’ll operate at the break-neck speeds of Chip Kelly’s Oregon teams, but the unit will get back to the line of scrimmage and take their signals from the sideline.

“I think that when you control tempo like that,” senior receiver Chimere Dike said, “it can put pressure on the defense, put them in uncomfortable spots, mess up their communication. So, I think that's kind of the advantage of kind of having that style of offense.”

That pace will test all of the quarterbacks on the roster to keep the offense on the same page, especially senior transfer Tanner Mordecai, whose experience puts him in line to get first crack at the starting spot. The up-tempo style also challenges the conditioning of the offensive line, which is used to wearing teams down with size and physicality rather than rate of play.

“We're used to utilizing every single one of those 40 seconds you get between plays,” junior guard Tanor Bortolini said. “So for us, getting lined up at 20 (seconds on the play clock), it's gonna be like end of the game, two-minute drill, the whole game. So getting used to that, getting that kind of conditioning, getting used to mentally being able to push yourself 10, 15 plays, it's going to be different. I think it'll take a little while to adjust to, but over time we’ll adapt and be just fine. And it's exciting to kind of have that on your side compared to the past.”

Coach Luke Fickell ran a similar offense at Cincinnati and knows the shock to the system he and Longo are impressing upon the Badgers. He said Monday that spring practices were the third phase of the offseason program he follows, and the second phase featured time on the field for the team to do walk- and jog-through trials of what spring practices will be like.

Fickell wants the team to play fast in these sessions to get a true evaluation of where players stand, but he knows there will be hiccups. He said it’s on the coaching staff to teach the schemes that need to be installed but not put too much thinking on players’ plates.

“I know the coaches have worried, like, ‘We need more time,’” Fickell said. “Like, five, six weeks ago, they said, ‘We need meetings.’ I'm like, ‘We've got time. If we can't teach them in our amount of time that we're allotted, even the time that we're going to give you after those six, seven weeks of training, then maybe we're doing too much.’ So we’ve got to be great teachers. And it's not about how much time it takes to teach these guys. It's like, how specific can we (be)? How much can we break it down? And how good of teachers are we?”

When asked about the excitement his players had about the new offense, Fickell said it’s a balance between being eager to make plays and learning how to run the system.

“They're excited about maybe the opportunities, in particular the athletes and the wide outs,” Fickell said. “So there's been a great attitude. Like I said, there's the challenges as we get rolling now, and all of a sudden you start distributing the ball and maybe it's not as much as they want it. So we know there's a balance to it. But there's definitely, you can sense and see and feel the energy from everybody."

One of those athletes who’s ready for the new-look offense is junior tailback Braelon Allen. He echoed his social media posts bidding adieu to the loaded boxes he’s faced his throughout his UW career when he spoke with reporters Monday.

Allen and the rest of the Badgers’ tailbacks will be taking handoffs from the shotgun rather than the I-formation or single-back sets in which they’ve lined up. Running from the shotgun creates chances for read handoffs, and it puts the running back about 5 yards behind the line of scrimmage instead of 7. Despite being closer to the line, Allen believes there’s actually more time to make a decision with the ball in this system.

“I'm intrigued to see how our defense will respond to it,” Allen said. “Just kind of getting the feel for it. I think we'll be put in plenty of good situations where we're able to catch the ball out of the backfield and have a lot of space to run and kind of display all of our talents.”