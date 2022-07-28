UW: Plan unveiled to award athletes graduation bonus

The University of Wisconsin athletic department says it'll pay more than $3.8 million per year to its athletes for academic performance, with most of the money tied to graduation.

UW said Thursday it plans to include all of its athletes in the plan, regardless of their scholarship level.

The NCAA allows schools to pay athletes up to $5,980 per year related to academic success. That came in response to a 2021 Supreme Court ruling that the NCAA could continue to limit awards for academic or graduation achievement but said they couldn't be lower than the cap on bonuses tied to athletic performance.

The NCAA allows schools to spend $5,980 per player per year for athletic awards, which come in the form of rings, trophies and, in some cases, cash.

UW's plan is to pay academically eligible athletes $980 per year and hold the other $5,000 per year as a graduation bonus of up to $25,000 total.

"Our approach is weighted heavily toward graduation because that is ultimately what we are here for," UW athletic director Chris McIntosh said in a statement. "We want student-athletes to leave Wisconsin with a college degree. I want our approach to reinforce that becoming a UW graduate sets our student-athletes apart and is something they can leverage into a prosperous future."

Former UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank said in January that the academic payments were a hot topic among Big Ten leaders. She advocated for the money to be associated with graduation but said the conference left implementation up to individual schools.

ESPN reported in April that five Big Ten schools were planning to pay players for athletic success but none had plans to do so during the 2021-22 school year.

UW announced its plan while discussions of college player compensation are intensifying. On Tuesday, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh said the Big Ten should share some of the money from its impending media rights deals — likely to be worth more than $1 billion per year, per reports — with athletes.

Badgers women's soccer coach Paula Wilkins called the introduction of academic-related payments for all players a "game-changer."

"For me to be able to offer every athlete, including walk-ons, this award money can't be understated," Wilkins said in a UW release. "I think about this from my own personal perspective as a former student-athlete and the impact $20,000 upon graduation would have had for setting up my future. I'm thrilled for our players."

Football coach Paul Chryst said UW's announcement follows through on its priorities with athletes. "Supporting our players on and off the field is central to what we do and this is another example of providing them a foundation for success," he said.

UW officials didn't immediately disclose how they'd work the payments into their budget, which is expected to be $148 million in the 2022-23 school year. But the new Big Ten media rights deals are expected to expand the amount the conference distributes to schools annually.