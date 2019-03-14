CHICAGO — Tracey Iverson is describing what sounds like an out-of-body experience.
It’s a joy for the mother of Khalil Iverson to watch when her baby, a senior forward, is out on the court for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. It’s also a nerve-wracking experience that leads to her making a lot of noise and grabbing people around her, sometimes simultaneously.
“But I don’t mean to,” she said this week. “I just don’t know what else to do.”
When her son fails, Tracey says it feels like she fails. That particular reaction hasn’t been very common of late considering Khalil has reached double figures five times in the past six games, averaging 12.5 points in that span.
He has posted the only two double-doubles of his UW career in back-to-back games and is coming off the best performance in his 132 appearances with the Badgers: a 22-point, 14-rebound masterpiece during a 73-67 overtime win at Ohio State.
Tracey was in the stands in Columbus, which is about 25 miles south of where her son was a standout at Hayes High School in Delaware, Ohio. Three days earlier, she was at the Kohl Center to help celebrate Senior Night and watched Khalil produced 11 points and 11 rebounds in a win over Iowa.
“My mom’s been at the last couple games,” he said, “so I just give her credit because I have to play good for her.”
Rest assured, UW fans, Tracey will be there Friday in Chicago when the No. 19 Badgers (22-9) open Big Ten tournament play against Nebraska (18-15). The Cornhuskers upset No. 21 Maryland 69-61 on Thursday.
Khalil’s college career is winding down and Tracey wants to be there for every moment. And yet there’s not an impending sadness hovering over her.
“I’m not emotional,” she said, “just really proud.”
Ask Tracey what she’s most proud of about from Khalil’s career — a spring signee in the 2015 class, he has started for two seasons and is a vital piece on one of the best defenses in the country — and she doesn’t hesitate to answer.
“That he never gave up,” Tracey said. “It’s been hard for him, and we’ve had a lot of family tragedy and things going in with our family. But he never gave up, he never quit.”
Something Tracey and Kevin Iverson Sr. instilled in their three children from a young age was to finish what they started. The real shame is that the man they called Big Kev didn’t get to see any of Khalil’s run with the Badgers.
The first of two major tragedies in Khalil’s life struck on Nov. 9, 2014, shortly before his senior season at Hayes. Big Kev went to the grocery store and never returned home, suffering a heart attack and later passing away at the hospital at the age of 43.
What would be going through Big Kev’s mind if he got to watch his son capping off his UW career with a bang?
“Kevin would be on cloud nine,” Tracey said. “There would be no one as proud as he would be, because he knew this when Khalil was younger. He always said, ‘That boy is going to be something. Khalil is special, Khalil is going to go somewhere.’ ”
Iverson missed UW’s final two games of the Big Ten tournament that season while mourning but returned to the team in time for the NCAA tournament.
“He’s had a lot of tragedy for somebody that age, more than normal, and I think that’s maybe impacted a little bit of him, just in his trust in other people and his willingness to share his feelings with people,” said Badgers coach Greg Gard. “I think that he’s continued to get better at understanding all that and growing through that."
